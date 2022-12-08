Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Distribution in Utica: 2 Men Plead Guilty, Face Years in Prison
Two Utica men will each spend at least a decade in prison for distributing fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, linked to many fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced guilty pleas this week in two cases involving Utica residents - Eric Ares, 37, and Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 47.
‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins
What one onlooked called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the vilage of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday. The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon...
Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries
A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend
A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
Oneida County, Kinney Partner To Distribute Drug Deactivation Bags
The latest tool to keep prescription meds from getting into the wrong hands is being tossed in the garage. And, Oneida County's Opioid Task Force is stepping up efforts to make sure of it. The county has announced a partnership with Kinney Drugs to give away drug disposal bags to...
Woman Shares Scary Run-In With ‘Creepy Hitchhiker’ in Rome! Have You Seen Him
Have you seen the bearded man dressed all in black walking along the road in Rome? One woman is sharing a warning after a scary experience. And she's not alone. Heide Jane is urging people to keep an eye out for the man on Turin Road, who tried to get into her car, while she was driving.
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Unanswered Questions Surround New Hartford Incident That Left Woman Critically Injured
New Hartford Police are looking for answers after a 30-year-old woman was found critically injured, lying in the road in New Harford. More than a week later, with the unidentified woman now in the Intensive Care Unit, police are still unsure what happened. The victim, whose identity is known to...
Beloved Pizza Places Goes Up in Flames in CNY, Owner Claims Arson
A beloved pizza place in Central New York went up in flames, leaving employees without a job and an owner without a business just weeks before Christmas. A fire broke out at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza in New Hartford and someone may have done it on purpose. "This hurts."...
Why Shop?- Grab These Totally Non Creepy Free Gifts From Utica’s Craigslist
Shopping for the holidays in 2022 can hurt your wallet. Why go through all of that stress when you can grab these totally free, and totally not creepy or weird gifts, from your friendly Utica Craigslist?. Let's be real. We are currently experiencing the highest inflation in the United States...
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
These 2 Quaint Upstate NY Towns Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States. Country...
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location
The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
One Central New York College To Permanently Close Spring 2023
Breaking news for Upstate New York, due to financial concerns, Cazenovia College will be closing. According to Cazenovia College, the school is working toward closure prior to the start of the Fall 2023 semester. The College will complete the Fall 2022 semester as scheduled and will be fully operational in...
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
