Oneida County, NY

‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins

What one onlooked called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the vilage of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday. The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon...
CAMDEN, NY
Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries

A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
ROME, NY
Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend

A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
UTICA, NY
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale

In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
UTICA, NY
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford

While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
UTICA, NY
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location

The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
BOONVILLE, NY
One Central New York College To Permanently Close Spring 2023

Breaking news for Upstate New York, due to financial concerns, Cazenovia College will be closing. According to Cazenovia College, the school is working toward closure prior to the start of the Fall 2023 semester. The College will complete the Fall 2022 semester as scheduled and will be fully operational in...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
ROME, NY
Marcy, NY
