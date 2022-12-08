ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

FBI releases ‘wanted’ posters for 2 prison escapees in Cass County

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The FBI Thursday released “wanted” posters detailing information about two prisoners who escaped Monday night from the Cass County Jail in Harrisonville.

Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez were in custody at the facility awaiting sentencing on federal charges when they escaped from the jail around 10 p.m.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced their escape Tuesday morning, as officials from several law enforcement agencies joined in the search to locate the pair.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged Steven Lydell Williams Sr. with assisting the pair in their escape by meeting them at a gas station near the jail after they had escaped.

Investigators reviewed Sparks' phone records from jail, which included a call with Williams in the hours before the escape.

It remains unclear exactly how the pair escaped from the jail.

On the wanted posters released Thursday by the FBI, both Perez Martinez and Sparks are described as being armed and dangerous.

Sparks, 33, who also goes by “Nephew,” is described as a white male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The FBI says Sparks has several scars, marks and tattoos.

Perez Martinez, 43, is described as a white Hispanic male, five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His poster also includes a description of scars and tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals office has established a $5,000 reward for each man for tips that would lead to their arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair should contact local police, the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324 or the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office.


