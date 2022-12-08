Read full article on original website
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture. The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Latest developments from Washington, D.C. Updated: 3 hours ago. White House Correspondent Jon Decker...
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions. UPDATE: I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line starting at 2 p.m. (MT)...
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide
PIERRE, S.D. – Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
74th annual Cattlemen’s Convention takes place in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is hosting their 74th annual convention and tradeshow this week in Pierre. The event provides a platform for ranchers across the state to meet, talk policy, and discuss the latest happenings in the industry. Beyond that, ranchers are gearing up for the big winter storm rolling into the state.
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We’ve already declared today through Thursday as First Alert Weather Days. Roads remain slick out there and with storm drains jammed up...
Superintendents prepare to call snow days ahead of winter storm
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter storms moving into the area, superintendents in northeastern South Dakota are preparing to make big decisions. For superintendents in rural areas, like Ipswich School District Superintendent Trent Osborne, the earlier the call to cancel school can be made, the better. ”If it’s...
Questions surround South Dakota Department of Corrections vehicle crash, inmate death
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the negligence of a prison,” said Knope. “His life meant nothing to the prison, but it meant everything to me. He did not deserve to die that way,” said Knope.
