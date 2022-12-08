SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is hosting their 74th annual convention and tradeshow this week in Pierre. The event provides a platform for ranchers across the state to meet, talk policy, and discuss the latest happenings in the industry. Beyond that, ranchers are gearing up for the big winter storm rolling into the state.

