(Greenfield) -- A young Nodaway Valley girls basketball team is firing on all cylinders because of the stellar play from junior Lindsey Davis. Davis has starred in her new role this year. She earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors last week with 29.0 points, 8.5 steals, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in wins over Southwest Valley and Wayne to move her team to 4-1.

NODAWAY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO