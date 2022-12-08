Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UFR Podcast No. 1597: Ryan Osburn, Scott Strohmeier, Vanessa Koehler, Lindsey Davis
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1597: Tuesday, December 13th. The Creighton Bluejays are strugggg-aaaa-ling and more SPORTS!. Mound City girls basketball coach Ryan Osburn. Iowa Western football coach Scott Strohmeier. Glidden-Ralston senior Vanessa Koehler. Nodaway Valley junior Lindsey Davis. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
JUCO DE Wallin commits to Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from junior college defensive end Kai Wallin on Monday. Wallin -- a prospect from American Community College -- chose Nebraska over offers from Kansas, Oregon State, Arizona State and Houston.
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Davis confident, leading young Nodaway Valley lineup
(Greenfield) -- A young Nodaway Valley girls basketball team is firing on all cylinders because of the stellar play from junior Lindsey Davis. Davis has starred in her new role this year. She earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors last week with 29.0 points, 8.5 steals, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in wins over Southwest Valley and Wayne to move her team to 4-1.
Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings
(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/12): St. Albert earns big win, Wayne, Treynor roll
(KMAland) -- St. Albert overcame a 12-point deficit to win a state-rated battle while Sioux City East, Treynor and Wayne rolled to victories in Monday’s KMAland girls basketball action. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42. Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton had stellar outings for Shenandoah in the win.
Nebraska football adds pair of commits
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added a pair of commitments on Sunday. New Jersey running back Kwinten Ives and Florida long snapper transfer Marco Ortiz both announced commitments. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Ives had one other offer from Temple while Ortiz will have two years of eligibility after missing most of this...
Atlantic's Richter signs to throw at Southwestern
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior thrower Abbi Richter signed with Southwestern Community College in Creston last week. “I think it started last year,” Richter told KMA Sports. “I knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, and when I started track in 8th grade I thought it would be a good start.”
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
KMA Sports: Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33 (Boys Basketball)
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader. The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, December 13th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Bedford for a POI doubleheader and in Glenwood for a quad on Tuesday night. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below. Shenandoah at Creston (G/B) Glenwood at Harlan (G/B) Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B) Corner Conference. Stanton at Essex (G/B) Griswold at Hamburg...
James "Jim" Allen Pedersen, 70, Shelby Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Pedersen family in honor of James to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
Karen Brewer, 75, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, December 12th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has video coverage of Shenandoah at Clarinda later Monday evening. Check out the full slate below. Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G) Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G) Non-Conference. Treynor at Red Oak (G) Underwood at St. Albert (G) AHSTW at ACGC (G/B) Lenox at Murray...
Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:, Memorial Service and InurnmentName: Larry Paul SteppPronunciation: Age: 74From: T…
Dorothy (Matheny) Green, 93, Westboro, Missouri
Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Deloris M. Shaw, 84, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port. First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Elmwood Cemetery or Senior Center, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port.
Shen School Board seeks ISL renewal
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials want to keep an important part of the district's funding puzzle in place. By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing for January 9th at 5 p.m. on the proposed renewal of the district's Instructional Support Levy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson say the levy provides approximately $500,000 per year for the district's programs, among other needs.
Shen district undergoes school safety review
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is the latest in KMAland to undergo a comprehensive examination of its safety and security procedures. Recently, officials with Tetra Tech of Omaha conducted a two-day review of measures at each of the district's buildings. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district received $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative--enacted after the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas...
Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
