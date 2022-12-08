ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

By Marsha Badger
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcRV_0jc8MQ2300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG3hX_0jc8MQ2300

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Issa Rae doesn’t play fair, and we’re okay with it. The media mogul serves up looks effortlessly red carpet looks, and The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbupn_0jc8MQ2300

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The Insecure actress hit the pink carpet in a SS 23 Herve Leger, fringed, floor-length gown. The pastel purple frock featured a perfectly draped mock neck with a v-neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBa9I_0jc8MQ2300

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

She kept the accessories simple by wearing silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low, braided ponytail. Alongside Rae was her good friend and television bestie, Yvonne Orji. The two stylishly embraced each other on the pink carpet in color-coordinated ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgqjl_0jc8MQ2300

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Orji wore a dark purple blazer partnered with black and pink wide-leg printed pants. The cohesive ensembles complimented each other to a tee. Whether intentional or not, the two friends ooze red carpet bestie style goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwxZ_0jc8MQ2300

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

If our fate depended on Issa Rae style moments, we’d have eternal life. Her style team gets it – from head to toe. What do you think? Are you loving the actress in this gorgeous Herve Leger dress?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Talks Entering Her ‘Mogul Era’ In Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Check Out Issa Rae’s Playful Ponytail That Took Only 45-Minutes To Create!

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
The Independent

Seth Rogen pokes fun at Kim Kardashian for missing Women in Entertainment event

Seth Rogen made fun of Kim Kardashian for missing The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast where she was scheduled to be a presenter.At the star-studded gala this week, the 40-year-old comedian took the stage to present the Sherry Lansing Leadership award to Charlize Theron. During his speech, he briefly roasted Kardashian after she skipped out on the awards ceremony.“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” he told the audience, via Page Six.Rogen then joked about how the reality star didn’t have a valid reason for missing out on...
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Custom Purple Prada Look for Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Michael B. Jordan donned a purple suit for the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Monday. For the evening, in which Jordan received an award for his work in the entertainment industry, he wore a custom Prada double-breasted suit. His double-breasted suit jacket was paired with matching slacks and a black button-up shirt. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MorePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals To coordinate his outfit, Jordan went for a pair of shiny dark brown dress shoes....
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
SheKnows

Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
Footwear News

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reunite in Loafers & Chelsea Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell got reunited at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment— with Kenan Thompson serving as the host for the second year in a row. Thompson was sharply suited for the affair, arriving in a dark velvet tuxedo jacket, which he coordinated with white button-down shirt and blue pleated trousers. The “Saturday Night Live” star completed his look with a satin bow tie and shiny black leather loafers. Mitchell put his own spin on a sophisticated style moment for the event....
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Charlize Theron Slips on Block-Heeled Boots With Houndstooth Shorts at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Charlize Theron took a casual approach to red carpet style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the Academy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a black button-down blouse. Theron teamed the top with high-waist houndstooth shorts. The bottoms had side slant pockets and a slight flare on the hem. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the “Bombshell” star simply accessorized with small earrings and carried a black studded shoulder bag. Theron let her dark tresses frame her face and rounded out the look with soft glam. Completing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
The Hollywood Reporter

Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy