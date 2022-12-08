Read full article on original website
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
Why The FTC Is So Scared of the Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Merger
"The biggest merger in gaming history may now have been stopped by the U.S. government.The FTC filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Microsoft regarding its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency alleged that it would create unfair competition in the gaming industry. While competition has always existed in gaming, the FTC fears that Microsoft's size would force it to have an overbearing say in the industry. If the deal does go through, Microsoft would become the third-largest gaming company in the world. In particular, the federal agency fears that Microsoft could cause games and console prices to rise, as...
game-news24.com
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
Microsoft's Activision deal faces its biggest obstacle yet in FTC lawsuit
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," the FTC says
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
morningbrew.com
Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day
If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
game-news24.com
Microsoft is ready to take legal action if the US Trade Commission attempts to block the deal with Activision
At least that’s what Bloomberg claims citing sources familiar with that issue. Last week, Microsoft was ready to offer the Sony 10-year deal to a charge to reduce the tax bill, but a Bloomberg source says there haven’t been any negotiations with the FTC to provide remedies or concessions.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
decrypt.co
FTC Could Curb Microsoft's Metaverse Ambitions with Activision Lawsuit
On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, developers of the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. The FTC alleges the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over its competitors in the gaming industry, essentially creating a monopoly. Microsoft announced the...
US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger
The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
Ars Technica
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
Major U.S. tech union condemns the FTC for blocking Xbox's Activision deal
The Communication Workers of America condemns the FTC for suing to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
dotesports.com
Gabe Newell trusts Microsoft after Call of Duty commitment to Steam, even if the FTC doesn’t
It’s been a wild week for Microsoft, capped off with an official lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission aimed at blocking the company’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In the lawsuit, the FTC remarked that the company was capable of “acquiring and using...
The FTC Is Suing Microsoft to Block It From Purchasing Activision Blizzard, a Video Game Holding Company
The Federal Trade Commission said it could be negative for competition in the gaming sector.
dotesports.com
Gabe Newell says Valve doesn’t need Microsoft’s 10-year Call of Duty deal
The Valve boss is betting on Microsoft keeping the franchise on the storefront anyway
