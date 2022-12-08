ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
Cheddar News

Why The FTC Is So Scared of the Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Merger

"The biggest merger in gaming history may now have been stopped by the U.S. government.The FTC filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Microsoft regarding its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency alleged that it would create unfair competition in the gaming industry. While competition has always existed in gaming, the FTC fears that Microsoft's size would force it to have an overbearing say in the industry. If the deal does go through, Microsoft would become the third-largest gaming company in the world. In particular, the federal agency fears that Microsoft could cause games and console prices to rise, as...
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
morningbrew.com

Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day

If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
decrypt.co

FTC Could Curb Microsoft's Metaverse Ambitions with Activision Lawsuit

On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, developers of the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. The FTC alleges the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over its competitors in the gaming industry, essentially creating a monopoly. Microsoft announced the...
SlashGear

US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger

The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
