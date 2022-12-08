Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
FBI offering $10,000 for information on escaped Missouri prisoners
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI announced Tuesday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez, who escaped from the Cass County (Mo.) Jail on Dec. 5. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 reward offered by the U.S. Marshals.
KCPD investigates double homicide near Olive Street
Kansas City Police say two men were shot and killed a couple blocks west of East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
KCTV 5
East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
kggfradio.com
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest
The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
KCTV 5
Gunshots fired into multiple Lawrence homes, child’s bed hit by bullet
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department says a child’s bed was hit by a bullet when gunshots were fired into multiple homes last night. Luckily, no one was injured. The police said this happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street. They said...
KCMO man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing mother of 3
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting a mother of three inside her home in February 2021.
KCTV 5
New KCPD police chief discussion continues Thursday, investigation into whistleblower allegations underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait to find out who will be Kansas City’s next police chief continues. After an approximately two-hour, closed-door meeting Tuesday, members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners did not select one of three finalists. Another police board meeting will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue discussing who will become the city’s next police chief.
KCTV 5
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Independence
A man is dead after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Independence near S. Brenton Avenue.
Community leader Alvin Brooks advises not to select KCMO police chief on Tuesday
Kansas City community leader Alvin Brooks released a letter urging the Board of Police Commissioners not to select a new chief on Tuesday.
Survivors share message after former Overland Park teacher pleads guilty
Survivors and their parents are reacting after a former Overland Park private school teacher pleaded guilty to more than 25 child sex crimes.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
