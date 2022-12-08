ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ugliest Cars Ever Made

By John Harrington
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usixj_0jc8MIDT00 Car designers take into account speed, safety, cost, style, and comfort when creating their ideas. They are also influenced by current fashion and trends such as the space age, art movements such as Art Deco, environmental impact, and the needs of those living in cities or rural environments. They are only limited by their imagination. (These are 35 amazing looking cars from bygone times .) Sometimes, they make decisions that simply do not withstand the test of time.

To compile a list of incredibly ugly cars, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed lists of unsightly automobiles from outlets like Cheapism , Motortrend , HotCars.com , and more. The vehicles listed are widely considered to be the ugliest of all time.

All of the cars on the list made it through a design process, focus groups, and executive review before reaching showrooms -- just as any new car does. But these creations have not resonated well with the car-buying public. Though some of these designs might have seemed brilliant in concept, they became some of the auto industry’s biggest busts.

While the  Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin DB5, or the Ferrari 250 GTO might represent the pinnacle in automobile design, the industry has had to suffer the indignity of the Ford Edsel - the company spent millions on its development; the Pontiac Aztek - it made Edmunds.com’s list of the “100 Worst Cars of All Time”; and the Yugo GV - cheaply made, tiny, and odd.

Besides a brief lifespan for many of these vehicles, some of these blunders helped doom the brands that produced them. Such was the case with the 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, a desperate attempt to revitalize the Oldsmobile nameplate. It was technologically innovative, but its squinty front end was visually unappealing. The public balked at buying it, and when the Aurora tanked, it was the death knell for Oldsmobile, which folded in 2004. (On the other hand, this is America’s oldest car brand .)

Click here to see 25 of the ugliest cars ever made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4Kon_0jc8MIDT00

1. Chrysler PT Cruiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HObxd_0jc8MIDT00

2. Pontiac Aztek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYUOm_0jc8MIDT00

3. Geo Prizm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLtlf_0jc8MIDT00

4. Honda Element

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7ocn_0jc8MIDT00

5. AMC Gremlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sU6Ya_0jc8MIDT00

6. Nissan Juke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXy5b_0jc8MIDT00

7. Subaru Tribeca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Rg2R_0jc8MIDT00

8. Chevrolet SSR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoMBv_0jc8MIDT00

9. Tesla Cybertruck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPv1E_0jc8MIDT00

10. Nissan Cube

11. Plymouth Prowler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpZhC_0jc8MIDT00

12. Suzuki X-90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnNvW_0jc8MIDT00

13. Fiat Multipla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cCdQ_0jc8MIDT00

14. Ford Scorpio Mk2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcMnh_0jc8MIDT00

15. AMC Marlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WXG8_0jc8MIDT00

16. Cadillac Cimarron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9842_0jc8MIDT00

17. Chevrolet Lumina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUQBW_0jc8MIDT00

18. Oldsmobile Aurora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yInM_0jc8MIDT00

19. Lincoln MKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nspgL_0jc8MIDT00

20. AMC Pacer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECld6_0jc8MIDT00

21. Ford Edsel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZmFm_0jc8MIDT00

22. Pontiac Trans Sport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoLxr_0jc8MIDT00

23. Lexus SC 430

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFXVU_0jc8MIDT00

24. Yugo GV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZ0C3_0jc8MIDT00

25. Hyundai Tiburon

