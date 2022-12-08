Read full article on original website
Heber bus grows quickly in popularity; riders want later hours
One month in, the word is out, and commuters from Heber City are relying on the new bus to and from Park City — especially those going to ski resorts. Not everyone who lives in Heber and works in Park City drives daily, and especially not since High Valley Transit expanded bus service into Heber City a month ago.
Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
New Wasatch Fire chief ‘up for the task’ of filling big shoes
Wasatch County’s new fire chief has plans to meet the demands of a quickly growing area. Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales served as interim chief after former Chief Ernie Giles retired in May after 24 years. Hales was named the permanent leader of the department six months later in November.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Sundance Resort expands to add new chairlift, trails
Sundance Mountain Resort just got a little bigger, and it’s holding celebrations this week. Sundance Resort has a new lift and 10 new green and blue runs. The Wildwood Lift gives access to those new runs on 40 acres that weren’t accessible before. The lift carries four people and takes seven minutes to ride.
Heber Valley ski trails open early, offer free day Friday
With the new snow, a number of skiing venues are now open in the Heber Valley. With ski resorts across the state opening earlier than they have in years, the cross-country ski trails in Wasatch County have also opened earlier than expected. Just outside of Midway, Soldier Hollow and Wasatch...
Park City Planning Commission to review Bransford Parcels
Known as the “Bransford Parcels,” the nearly 40 acres are located just off Flagstaff Peak close to the Trump ski run at Deer Valley. The Bransford Land Company has owned portions of the land for nearly 100 years, and it’s now seeking to rezone six acres from open space to estate. That would allow for two homes to be built there. The commission has signaled it would like the home sizes to be limited to 10,000 square feet, which is in line with the neighboring Red Cloud subdivision.
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
Park City releases license guide for Sundance Film Festival
The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for late January, is fast approaching. The city issues permits for a variety of commercial and non-profit uses during the festival. Those cover everything from tents and alcohol sales to live filming during the festival. A schedule of deadlines and a contact list...
Summit County Council to revisit North Summit Fire tax increase following resident pushback
Over 100 residents attended a public hearing on the North Summit Fire District’s proposed tax increase Wednesday in Coalville. The meeting lasted several hours. The district is based in Coalville, and covers Wanship, Henefer, Peoa, and the rural areas of the county spanning from the Morgan County line to the Wyoming border. It’s estimated that roughly 3,500 taxpayers live within district boundaries.
White Pine Touring overflow parking plan for Thaynes Canyon Dr. approved
The Park City Council came to an agreement and settled on a plan Thursday for overflow winter parking at White Pine Touring’s Nordic Center. Fifteen spaces will be available daily on Thaynes Canyon Dr. from noon to 6 p.m. for White Pine customers only. Three additional spots will be...
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
Deer Valley hosting open houses to present Snow Park plans
Deer Valley Resort is hosting several open houses to give the community a chance to learn more about its plans to redevelop Snow Park. Deer Valley is scheduled to return to the Park City Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19, with updated plans on the Snow Park project. The resort...
Park City Library hours to change in 2023
The popularity of the Lucky Ones Coffee Shop, inside the Park City Library, has prompted the Park City Library Board to consider changing the hours the library opens and closes. After reviewing the hours of other resort town libraries as well as those in Summit County and in Salt Lake...
NBC’s Today show coming to Park City
The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses. Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers. 51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding...
Uphill travel now open at Park City Mountain
Uphill travel is free, and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day. Skinning is available on Homerun from the bottom of the First Time lift to the angle station, close to where the Town Lift unloads. It is not allowed on the Canyons side. The ski area is...
Wasatch County Council passes law that could hamper UDOT efforts to build Heber bypass
The Wasatch County voted Wednesday to allow landowners to create agriculture protection areas, which could make it harder for the state to build a highway bypass wherever it may want. What began with a group of farmers asking for safeguards on their land has resulted in the creation of an...
Red Pine Gondola cabins to be replaced this offseason
The resort has contracted with Leitner-Poma of America to replace all 60 cabins with 55 new ones, according to a Park City Mountain spokesperson. It will involve slight re-engineering of the gondola’s towers and terminals to support the change. A KPCW count midday Tuesday found that 13 of the...
Adaptive skiers say proposed Thaynes Canyon parking plan not adequate to meet needs
Golfers, hikers and cross-country skiers have been parking along Thaynes Canyon Drive for years. Then in April, Park City staff notified the city council that parking along the street was unauthorized. White Pine Touring Nordic Center has had a contract with the city for decades to use the golf course...
