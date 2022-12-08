Known as the “Bransford Parcels,” the nearly 40 acres are located just off Flagstaff Peak close to the Trump ski run at Deer Valley. The Bransford Land Company has owned portions of the land for nearly 100 years, and it’s now seeking to rezone six acres from open space to estate. That would allow for two homes to be built there. The commission has signaled it would like the home sizes to be limited to 10,000 square feet, which is in line with the neighboring Red Cloud subdivision.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO