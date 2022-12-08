PSG reveal interest in signing ‘amazing’ Marcus Rashford for next season

Marcus Rashford in action for England against Senegal at the World Cup.

Paris St Germain would be interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United at the end of the season, according to their president, Nasser al-Khelaifi. The England forward will be out of contract in June, although United have an option to extend for a further year.

Rashford has scored eight goals for United this season and three for England in Qatar to help them reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

“He’s another player that is really amazing,” Khelaifi told Sky Sports News. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely. We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and [there was] interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly, but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after, in January hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”