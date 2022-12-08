Read full article on original website
WCNC
Good etiquette during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be stressful, when it comes to attending parties, and other social gatherings, even dinner at a person's house can be stressful - that's why it's important to let guests know your expectations when it comes to their behavior in your house. Here with...
Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine has come to Charlotte, giving citizens the opportunity to purchase items for both local and global charities. For those looking to help others in need during the holiday season, these bright red vending machines provide a quick and easy way to give back.
WCNC
Are rawhide bones safe for dogs?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Tis the season for Christmas shopping, and while your list is full of parents, kids, and friends, don't forget about your furry family members. Dog owners are getting the best toys for their pets, but do some of the most common treats contain hidden dangers? A social media post making rounds online warned pet owners against buying rawhides, saying they're dangerous.
WCNC
Gotta Have It Gifts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
WCNC
Queen Charlotte Chorus performs on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Queen Charlotte Chorus is a membership organization of women singers, who meet regularly to rehearse, perform, socialize and have fun. They currently have more than 40 singers of all ages, experiences and life stages. Queen Charlotte Chorus members are passionate about singing...
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
WCNC
Drop off new unwrapped toys for the Magical Toy Drive at any Original Mattress Factory location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Original Mattress Factory have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive.
'It's been selling tremendously' | Charlotte woman works hard to get self-made liquor brand on ABC Store shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Persistence paid off for Taylor Redd, the owner of Redd Rose Vodka, who can now proudly spot bottles of her liquor at ABC Stores across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Redd said it's been a dream that's been several years in the making. "I own a liquor. It...
You can once again fly nonstop from Charlotte to Paris on American Airlines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is resuming some non-stop flights out of Charlotte Douglas in the new year. The airline said it will once again take passengers directly from Charlotte to Paris to Frankfurt, Germany. The Paris route last operated in the summer of 2019 and the Frankfurt leg...
WCNC
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for this recent bail money request scam
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is warning its residents of a scam that's circulating the area. According to police, one of its residents was recently scammed out of $5,000 after falling victim to this scam. Police said the scammer called the resident and told the...
Medic cutting down its use of 'lights & sirens'
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) is making changes to how they respond to emergency calls. The hope is they can prioritize high-risk calls but also make the roadways safer. Medic officials, along with first responders and hospital representatives, presented their changes to Mecklenburg County Commissioners Tuesday...
Sign falls onto I-77, causing major backups near Carowinds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
WCNC
The World Premiere: Avatar Way of the Water
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The World premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water was in London. There were many people there including stars and director James Cameron. We caught up with Sean O’Connell from CinemaBlend who attended the event. “The World premiere was amazing it was indeed a star studded event including the Director James Cameron” says O’Connell.
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
2 North Carolina cities among 10 fastest-growing metros in US, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte metro was recently ranked in the top 10 for the fastest-growing large metros in the U.S., according to a new study. The Inspection Support Network examined census data showing the population change among large, small and mid-size metros across the U.S. to rank the fastest-growing areas nationwide.
WCNC
'I enjoy every second of it' | Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to support kids through mentorship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is all about relationships and giving kids ages 6-18 a little more support, one-on-one mentoring long-term to make a big impact. "I remember our first get-together," Hane Tarris told WCNC Charlotte. "It was here throwing a football around. The...
