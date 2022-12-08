Read full article on original website
49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury
Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
Tom Brady on autographing ball intercepted by Dre Greenlaw: “It was shit for me”
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hung around after Sunday’s 35-7 to the 49ers, meeting with San Francisco players and, ultimately, signing a ball that had been intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. During the latest episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady, “What it was like for...
Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury
The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
49ers overreactions: Is Shanahan more confident with Purdy at QB?
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken over as the 49ers’ starter at the most important time of the season. And there, really, is no safety net. After injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the top two quarterbacks on the 49ers’ depth chart, Purdy has stepped in and stepped up.
Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.
Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray tore his ACL: He will be highly motivated this offseason
It was obvious the moment Kyler Murray began writhing in pain after going down awkwardly on the third play from scrimmage that he likely had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The quarterback’s tears on the cart ride to the training room gave away the initial diagnosis.
Eagles punter Siposs carted off after bizarre play
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are up big on the Giants but they’ve lost a couple key players in the process. First, they lost safety Reed Blankenship and now they’ve lost their punter. Arryn Siposs was injured after he advanced the ball when one of his...
Brady jokes he was shocked his family stayed for 49ers-Bucs
Tom Brady played near his hometown of San Mateo, Calif., for just the second time in his legendary 23-year NFL career on Sunday, but it wasn’t the homecoming he had hoped for. Brady was about 15 minutes away from getting shut out by the team he once rooted for...
Ravens uncertain who they will have at quarterback this week
It doesn’t sound as if the Ravens expect to have Lamar Jackson this week, but they haven’t ruled him out either. They might or might not have his backup, Tyler Huntley, for Saturday’s game. That means undrafted rookie Anthony Brown could make his first career start a...
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady’s best option for 2023 might be joining me at Fox
Tom Brady has not played well this season, and neither have the Bucs. They still could get into the postseason, though, as they remain atop the NFC South, and who is going to relish playing Brady in the first round of the postseason in Tampa if they do?. Brady’s future...
Deebo expected to return in 'three-ish' weeks, Shanahan says
The 49ers continued to receive good news regarding Deebo Samuel. After the All-Pro wide receiver was carted off the field in San Francisco's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, the team's initial belief was that Samuel avoided a season-ending injury and suffered a high ankle sprain, which likely would have sidelined him until the first round of the playoffs.
Perry: Bourne changes tune about offense after hearing from Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kendrick Bourne wasn't looking to make headlines again late Monday night. After the Patriots lost to the Bills last week, he filled reporter notebooks with his commentary on his team's offense. He said in plain terms that the staff needed to scheme things up better on third down. He wasn't shy discussing how a more attacking game plan would've yielded better results.
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
