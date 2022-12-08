Read full article on original website
Three teens arrested after man shot, killed outside St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a man outside a St. Louis gas station Monday morning. Three teenage boys are in custody at the Juvenile Court. Police say a teenage girl might also be linked to the investigation, but “made good on her escape.”
KMOV
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen.
Woman 'Rammed' to Ground by St. Louis Police Seeks $177K at Trial
Laura Jones, 68, sued over an incident captured on video on the first day of the Stockley protests
Man killed, 2 others in critical condition after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday night. Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the Bates exit of northbound I-55. Investigators said the driver of a Bentley Continental was...
KMOV
Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
KMOV
Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
Clayton Porch Pirates caught on camera
A Clayton porch pirate was captured on camera in the Davis Place neighborhood.
KMOV
Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say. The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.
KMOV
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.
Man fatally shot in north St. Louis home, homicide detectives investigating
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Homicide Division was requested after a man was shot inside a home Sunday night in north St. Louis. Police responded to a call for help at about 5:50 p.m. at a home on the 10000 block of Riverview Drive. There, officers found a man in his 20s on the ground. He was not breathing and suffering puncture wounds.
myleaderpaper.com
UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Man killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said they were called to the 5900 block of Romaine Place for a report of a shooting at around 1:25 p.m. A witness told police they saw a man go...
3 St. Louis officers face civil suit over 2017 arrest during protests
A protester accuses three St. Louis police officers—one of whom has since retired—of using excessive force in the wake of the verdict in the murder trial of former police officer Jason Stockley, who shot and killed drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith while on duty in 2011.
Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute
To one man's rage, the Central West End KFC was out of corn on Monday. An employee paid the price
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
advantagenews.com
Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire
A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial
ST. LOUIS – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office alleges Torey Phelps raped an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a fellow officer’s home. Phelps’ colleague, Lafeal Lawshea, faces two charges...
