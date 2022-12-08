ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say. The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.
BROOKLYN, IL
myleaderpaper.com

UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area

A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
FENTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire

A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial

ST. LOUIS – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office alleges Torey Phelps raped an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a fellow officer’s home. Phelps’ colleague, Lafeal Lawshea, faces two charges...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

