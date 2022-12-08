HBO Max's wave of cancellations have continued to worry fans. News that the streamer was pulling Minx and Westworld from the their service made people all over the Internet scratch their heads. Gordita Chronicles and Los Espookys were let go last week as well. A lot of the viewers lamented the loss of these programs because they're exactly the thing that people sign up to HBO for. (Contrary to what numbers might indicate, not everyone is booting up the app explicitly for House of the Dragon and Magnolia Network stuff.) Discovery+ and HBO Max are set to merge early next year and who knows what that new service will even look like. It seems unlikely that anything like those shows just mentioned will even get the chance on the rumored "Max" streaming platform. Check out some of the best posts down below!

