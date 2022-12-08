Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’ will strangely premiere on another platform
Sonic the Hedgehog is storming the multiverse in new Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, and a select few lucky fans will get an exclusive look at the first episode, just not on Netflix. The streamer, who evidently seems to know its audience, revealed Tuesday that the first chapter of Sonic...
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
ComicBook
New Netflix Free Game Is Very Divisive
Netflix has today added a new title to its catalog of free video games that has previously proven to be quite divisive. Over the better part of the past year, Netflix has slowly been adding a number of games to its service that subscribers can freely access as part of their membership. And while titles like Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, Poinpy, and Immortality have already proven to be quite popular, today's new addition might be a bit more controversial.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
ComicBook
Netflix's Troll Breaks Surprising Record After Two Weeks
To kick off the month of December, Netflix not only debuted some fresh holiday content for everyone to enjoy but actually released a monster movie, the Norwegian kaiju movie Troll. As soon as the film was released it jumped through the Netflix charts, becoming the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Last week when Netflix released their new batch of metrics it revealed a record that the movie had broke, having the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform ever. Now Troll has set another record, and taken its place at the top of the mountain and become Netflix's most-watched non-English language of all-time.
ComicBook
HBO Max Fans Worried After Cancellations Continue to Remove Shows
HBO Max's wave of cancellations have continued to worry fans. News that the streamer was pulling Minx and Westworld from the their service made people all over the Internet scratch their heads. Gordita Chronicles and Los Espookys were let go last week as well. A lot of the viewers lamented the loss of these programs because they're exactly the thing that people sign up to HBO for. (Contrary to what numbers might indicate, not everyone is booting up the app explicitly for House of the Dragon and Magnolia Network stuff.) Discovery+ and HBO Max are set to merge early next year and who knows what that new service will even look like. It seems unlikely that anything like those shows just mentioned will even get the chance on the rumored "Max" streaming platform. Check out some of the best posts down below!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's Latest Breaks Hearts With Aki
The latest Chainsaw Man has the devil hunters licking their wounds following the deadly battle again Katana Man and his allies, with the startling revelation that Makima was somehow able to dodge being shot in the face. While Denji and Power clearly walked away from the battle without suffering much mental turmoil, Aki on the other hand is reeling from the loss of Himeno thanks to the sacrifice she made by striking a futile bargain with the Ghost Devil. Chainsaw Man certainly has its fair share of humor, it can pack an emotional punch when it wants to.
ComicBook
C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)
C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
ComicBook
Echo Writer Confirms Major Delay for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this time last year during the events of the holiday-themed Hawkeye. While the character was supposed to get her own series at some point next summer, it looks like fans of the MCU will have to wait a bit longer. According to Echo head writer Marion Dayre, the series likely won't get a release until December 2023 or some point there after.
