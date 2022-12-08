Read full article on original website
Bears are Losing Control Over Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CSX (CSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $32.74, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad...
Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) closed at $112.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained...
Is Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $46.59, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
Is AAON (AAON) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aaon (AAON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Should Value Investors Buy BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Investing In the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000. Here's How.
Have you ever heard the saying "It takes money to make money"? While there may be a handful of exceptions, for the most part the premise is true. It's not true as true as some people think it is, however. Many would-be investors fear their monetary goals for the future are so far out of reach that they don't even bother trying to reach them.
All You Need to Know About BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Calavo Growers (CVGW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Calavo Growers (CVGW) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
What's Driving Growth For General Electric Stock?
After a 14% fall year-to-date, at the current levels, we believe General Electric stock (NYSE: GE) has room for growth. GE stock fell from $96 in early January to $81 now. The YTD -14% return for GE marks an in-line performance with the broader S&P500 index, down 17%. Looking at the longer term, GE stock is up 40% from levels seen in late 2018, underperforming the S&P500 index, up around 65%. Our dashboard – Why General Electric (GE) Stock Moved – provides more details on the factors behind this move over the last four years.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:. F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. F.N.B. Corporation Price...
QLD: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares (Symbol: QLD) where we have detected an approximate $87.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.8% decrease week over week (from 75,500,000 to 73,350,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of QLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Senior Loan Fund (Symbol: FTSL) where we have detected an approximate $94.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.2% decrease week over week (from 65,200,002 to 63,100,002). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FTSL, versus its 200 day moving average:
PYPL or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Paypal (PYPL) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
What's Happening With Monolithic Power Systems Stock?
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), a company that sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions to the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer industries has seen its stock rally by 12% over the last month and also remains up by close to 5% over the last week. The rally comes as the company posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2022 results last month with revenue rising by 53% year-over-year, and gross margins actually expanding by about 110 basis points, despite the current weakness in the semiconductor market. Moreover, the stock is also being viewed favorably by multiple brokerages. Separately, MPWR is also expected to benefit considerably from the transition to electric vehicles and the growing semiconductor content in the automotive industry. Electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. rose by 69% year-over-year in Q3 2022, despite the broader light vehicle market remaining roughly flat.
S&P 500 Movers: TRMB, MRNA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.5%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 22.3% of its value. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Trimble,...
