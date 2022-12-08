Man dead after shooting in downtown Phoenix area
A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in the downtown Phoenix area.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street, south of Roosevelt Street, for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they located a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital by Phoenix Fire medics where he died.
He has been identified by police as 39-year-old Ricardo Martinez.
After speaking with witnesses investigators believe there was an argument between Martinez and another man that resulted in a shooting.
Martinez was the only person struck by gunfire, police said.
The other person involved, identified as a man, was not at the scene when police arrived but later returned. and was questioned by detectives.
No arrests have been made.
No other details have been released.
Comments / 0