Man dead after shooting in downtown Phoenix area

A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in the downtown Phoenix area.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street, south of Roosevelt Street, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital by Phoenix Fire medics where he died.

He has been identified by police as 39-year-old Ricardo Martinez.

After speaking with witnesses investigators believe there was an argument between Martinez and another man that resulted in a shooting.

Martinez was the only person struck by gunfire, police said.

The other person involved, identified as a man, was not at the scene when police arrived but later returned. and was questioned by detectives.

No arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.