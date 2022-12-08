When you think of Samantha Cerio's career at Auburn, you may think about her last competition. A near catastrophic injury that occurred in the NCAA Tournament. There's so much more to the story. As an infant, she was adopted from China. Cerio grew up near Charlotte, North Carolina. Her folks put her in gymnastics because of her boundless energy. Cerio committed to Auburn as a 15-year-old. During her time on the Plains, she was part of Auburn's first win over Alabama in over 30 years. Cerio also settled on engineering as a major. An internship at Boeing has turned into her career. She has worked on the team that was part of the Artemis launch.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO