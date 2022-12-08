ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Get To Know: Taylor Banks

It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. First up is Western rider, Taylor Banks! Taylor hails from Redwood City, California and is a pre-business major. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I choose Auburn because of the family environment and support the...
Talking Tigers - Samantha Cerio

When you think of Samantha Cerio's career at Auburn, you may think about her last competition. A near catastrophic injury that occurred in the NCAA Tournament. There's so much more to the story. As an infant, she was adopted from China. Cerio grew up near Charlotte, North Carolina. Her folks put her in gymnastics because of her boundless energy. Cerio committed to Auburn as a 15-year-old. During her time on the Plains, she was part of Auburn's first win over Alabama in over 30 years. Cerio also settled on engineering as a major. An internship at Boeing has turned into her career. She has worked on the team that was part of the Artemis launch.
FAN INFORMATION: PREVIEW MEET

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team will host its annual Preview meet presented by On To Victory Friday at 7 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. Below is information for fans attending the event. TICKETING AND SEATING. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT and admission to the...
Tiger throws set tone with three wins and five personal bests.

OSHKOSH, Wis. – In their indoor season debut, the Auburn throws group racked up three event wins and five new personal-best marks over the weekend at the UW Oshkosh Early Bird Meet at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. "I am really impressed by the way all of...
