Sandy Hook families and survivors join others in giving a voice to those no longer here as gun violence continues to rip at ‘the very soul of this nation’

Mourners gather at the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. Taylor Hartz/Hartford Courant/TNS

The list of names that echoed into the nave at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night seemed endless.

One by one, a steady stream of people filed through the church, clutching photos of their loved ones who have been killed by gun violence. They each stepped forward, the glow of candles flickering behind them, and solemnly said the names of the murdered: a 14-year-old girl in Parkland, Florida, a 15-year-old boy in Columbine, a 27-year-old man in Aurora, Colorado.

Hosted by a Newtown-based gun violence prevention group, the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims of Violence drew hundreds to the nation’s capital, including President Joe Biden, ahead of the 10-year remembrance of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School next Wednesday.

Biden, who in 2012 met with many of grief-stricken Sandy Hook families right after the tragedy, said that in the decade since, churches like St. Mark’s have opened their doors to more and more souls to gun violence “that rips at the very soul of this nation.”

He told the families gathered Wednesday that he admires their courage to show up, to remember and to face the grief he described as feeling “like a black hole in the middle of your chest that you’re being dragged into.”

He promised the families that he will continue to work to prevent tragedies like the ones they’ve endured that led to that deep pain.

“We’ve seen you turn pain into purpose. Together we’ve made significant progress, the most significant gun law passed in 30 years,” said Biden. “But still not enough”

Filling the front row of the church was a strong contingency of Connecticut-based activists who were all brought into the same battle, when a gunman tore through the Sandy Hook classrooms. Family members whose children and siblings were killed, several students who survived the Sandy Hook shooting and activists whose work sprouted from the tragedy that came to their quiet town gathered to make their now-loud voices heard.

“Your voices matter,” Biden told them.

Jackie Hegarty, 17, stepped on stage Wednesday night to introduce the president. She shared her story of survival, having hidden in her second-grade classroom with her terrified 7-year-old friends as gunfire rang out down the hall, killing 20 of her classmates and six educators.

She vowed to continue fighting for her friends.

“For the last decade, our childhoods have been stolen by gun violence,” she said.

“Guns are now the number one killer of children in America. And we are asked to be brave while hiding under our desks in our classrooms while too many elected officials lack the courage to pass common sense gun laws.”

Hegarty applauded Biden for passing bipartisan gun prevention legislation earlier this year, a historic moment that also brought Hegarty and other Sandy Hook survivors to Washington to represent their schoolmates who died.

Hegarty, 17, called the president a champion of gun safety who she said understands that they have already lost too much.

During a meal in the church cafeteria before the vigil began, dozens of people from Alaska to Aurora, Parkland to Newtown, shared their stories and shared in grief that everyone in the room knew all too well.

Beth Hegarty, Jackie Hegarty’s mother, shook hands with Gladys Gonzales, whose daughters Caitlyne and Camila Gonzales survived the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, though Caitlyne’s best friends did not.

The mothers shared a soft handshake and a knowing look that their daughters had both walked into school one day as children and walked out survivors.

At a table nearby, Sandy Hook survivor Marie-Therese Morosky talked with Tom Sullivan, whose son Alex Sullivan was killed on his 27th birthday at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, on July 20, 2012, along with 11 others.

Nancy Bowman, a survivor of a shooting in a Tucson supermarket parking lot that targeted former U.S. Rep Gabby Giffords, drew people to their feet with applause before the vigil when she told fellow survivors that “you don’t need to have been shot to be a victim of gun violence.”

“The waves of people who are impacted by gun violence just ripple and ripple and ripple through a community,” she said.

Patricia Maisch, who survived the same shooting, said that the emotional wounds left on survivors can, in her opinion, be just as harmful and painful as those left by a bullet.

Many said the gathering, held every December since the tragedy at Sandy Hook, is a cathartic yet emotional part of their lifelong grief. For many, there’s comfort in knowing they aren’t alone in the pain that sometimes feels like it can’t be survived. Others simply wish they didn’t have to be there, didn’t have to ever meet the people they’re now sharing these sorrowful spaces with.

Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was killed in Uvalde, brought a group of Sandy Hook survivors to tears as she spoke of her daughter.

In the dimly lit church, Rubio said that Lexi was the light of their lives.

“Never has that been more obvious than in the darkness,” she said.

Tears fell from her and her husband Felix Rubio’s eyes as she said that, lately, she feels numb. Like she is operating on fumes. She said she’s started to see her daughter next to her, in the stands at her son’s basketball games or in the rows of the church that night. She said she could picture her daughter there, “holding a candle, giving me a shy smile at the mention of her name.”

Another mother and father from Uvalde sat behind Hegarty weeping, choking back heavy sobs as they held photos of their daughter, Jackie Cazares.

“Their memories will never fade and our voices will continue to be heard,” said Nicole Melchionno, a Sandy Hook survivor who was one of the last to speak out at the vigil.

“This is not the world we want to live in, and we have the power and the right to change it,” she said.

As candles were lit in the stained-glass-filled church on Capitol Hill toward the end of the hours-long service, the voice of a survivor reached to the rafters. Natalie Barden, whose 6-year-old brother Daniel Barden was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, sang along as her father played guitar in a moving rendition of a Tim McGraw song that bears the message, “Always stay humble and kind.”

A few feet away, Barden’s surviving son James Barden watched the performance as he held a candle for his brother. The trio of siblings, Mark Barden said, were once so close that they shared a bed most nights. Natalie and James have had to grow up without their beloved brother, their parents never knowing who he would become or what their lives may have been had he not been killed by an AR-15.

Hegarty said she thinks of children like Daniel Barden often. She thinks of the 6-year-old girl she sat next to on the bus, to the 6-year-old boy who lived at the farm just down the road.

Because Hegarty did get to grow up, she plans to fight to prevent other families, schools and communities from having to survive a tragedy like Sandy Hook. And it is not a fight she’s in alone.

Wednesday night’s vigil was paired with similar vigils in communities across the country.

Po Murray, co-founder and chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance, said that they will continue to gather in spaces where people are paying attention, they will continue to tell their stories 10 years later to help fight for change. Their mission, she said, is to honor the dead with action.

“We are here on Capitol Hill once again to honor with action, to shine a light on the devastating epidemic of gun violence in our nation and to renew our commitment to continue to fight for transformational change that has the power to save lives,” Murray told the crowd.

On Thursday, activists who traveled to Washington D.C. from Connecticut on buses, airplanes and in cars flooded the capitol, calling on legislators to pass bans on assault weapons.

Loved ones again showed photos of their daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, friends and siblings who have been killed during a meeting with lawmakers, while dozens more delivered letters to members of Congress urging them to act and to, in the coming days, remember those killed 10 years ago.