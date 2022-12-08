Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Elon Musk points to Volkswagen's Nazi links after Alyssa Milano swaps her Tesla for a VW over 'hate and white supremacy' on Twitter
The new Twitter owner was responding to a tweet from the actress who questioned advertisers continuing to use the platform amid hate speech.
LAURA INGRAHAM: China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us
Laura Ingraham discussed how Biden is cozying up to the CCP and how China has already pervaded many areas of America on "The Ingraham Angle."
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
The former president may wake up on Xmas morning, knowing that he has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution by Jan. 6 panel.
Russia Loses 24 Tanks in a Day As 100,000 Death Toll Nears: Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces claim to have destroyed nearly 3,000 Russian battle tanks since February, and killed more than 94,000 troops.
Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments […]
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Russian Forces Are Accidentally Killing Their Own Soldiers: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the deaths among the ranks of Vladimir Putin's military came as a result of ill preparation.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Elon Musk’s tweet confirms he’s added staff beds at Twitter HQ—but insists he’s just helping ‘tired employees’
San Francisco city officials are preparing a site inspection.
Elon Musk says Twitter 'has interfered in elections'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday promised that "Twitter 2.0" would be more "effective" and "transparent" under his leadership than in the past.
China Sues U.S. for Choking Off Semiconductor Industry
The legal proceedings this month were Beijing's first material response to the chip export controls imposed by the United States in October.
