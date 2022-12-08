ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
msn.com

Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'

Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
MyArkLaMiss

Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments […]
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
Newsweek

Newsweek

