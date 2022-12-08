Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
City Of Duluth Seeks Volunteers To Fill Board + Commission Vacancies
If you're interested in serving a larger role in local government - but maybe not ready to run for office, here's an excellent opportunity to get your feet wet. The City of Duluth is looking for volunteers to fill a variety of openings on their boards and commissions. As a...
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
Will Property Taxes Increase Or Decrease In Superior For 2023?
With all of the talk about increasing property values, a skyrocketing real estate market, and increases for surrounding communities, it's no wonder that Superior property owners have been holding their breath the last week or so. As everyone who lives in Superior knows, that property tax bill - the one...
Own This 4,208 Square Foot Custom Brick Home In Superior For Under $500,000
How much would you expect to pay for a 4,208-square-foot custom brick home that had a long list of features including an updated kitchen with a spacious breakfast bar and under-counter lighting, windows that have been updated to double-hung vinyl and a large dining room?. Built in 1948, the huge...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam
You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer
An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
Nick Swardson Bringing His Comedy Tour To His Home State of Minnesota
Actor, comedian, and Minnesota native Nick Swardson is returning to his home state for what is sure to be a show of nonstop laughs. Swardson has been making audiences laugh for years and has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of his most recent films include 'The Wrong Missy' starring alongside David Spade and 'The Buddy Games' with fellow Minnesota Vikings fan Josh Duhamel.
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0