Duluth, MN

Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me

My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
DULUTH, MN
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20

A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
DULUTH, MN
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior

Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam

You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
DULUTH, MN
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer

An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
HIBBING, MN
Nick Swardson Bringing His Comedy Tour To His Home State of Minnesota

Actor, comedian, and Minnesota native Nick Swardson is returning to his home state for what is sure to be a show of nonstop laughs. Swardson has been making audiences laugh for years and has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of his most recent films include 'The Wrong Missy' starring alongside David Spade and 'The Buddy Games' with fellow Minnesota Vikings fan Josh Duhamel.
MINNESOTA STATE
