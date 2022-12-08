ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

RSV vs. flu vs. Covid: What symptoms to look out for this winter

By Miabelle Salzano
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13liQH_0jc8Kwrv00

With colds, flu, Covid and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) floating around this winter, it can be hard to know which symptoms mean which illness.

“It [RSV] is a very common respiratory virus that affects upper and lower airways,” said Dr. Anila Chadha with Dignity Health Bakersfield. “Usually it gives common cold-like symptoms.”

Chadha said RSV symptoms usually overlap with those of the common cold, flu and Covid. The most common symptoms of RSV are coughing, sneezing, fevers, runny nose and wheezing that can last anywhere from two to eight days, Chadha said.

Chadha said the flu is unique with high fevers and body aches, and Covid symptoms often include headaches and abdominal complaints like diarrhea.

“RSV is unique in premature or young children that we see a lot of wheezing,” Chadha said. “If there is any shortness of breath or the child or baby is not eating as well, looks lethargic, not playful, your healthcare provider should be contacted for further recommendations.”

Chadha said most people are exposed to RSV by age 2, so healthy adults with strong immune systems should be safe. But there are some groups that are more vulnerable.

Chadha said RSV has the potential to cause severe illness in infants and children, especially babies born premature, with congenital heart or lung problems for those under any medical treatment that can weaken their immune systems.

Similarly, the elderly population of 65 years or older or those that have a weakened immune system from any heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at a high risk for developing illness from RSV.

Chadha added that expectant mothers should treat any illness as a caution and contact their healthcare provider if they start showing symptoms since the immune system during pregnancy is slightly compromised.

But only about 1% of people are admitted due to bronchiolitis or pneumonia as a result of RSV, Chadha said.

While there is no vaccine for RSV, Chadha said ways to protect yourself or your children include getting the flu shot or updated Covid booster shot.

As holiday gatherings approach, Chadha also recommended to continue wearing a mask in crowded spaces and utilizing any public sanitation stations and washing your hands frequently.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

School delays due to ice and snow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain communities have prompted school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the Grapevine pass due to snow and ice, according to a tweet from the department. The following schools are impacted: Peak to Peak Mountain […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout

The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday

BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Traffic Collision Involving Semi Truck

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision involving a semi truck Monday evening in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Dec. 12, Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call for a vehicle into a semi truck on Spring Creek Loop. Upon arrival, officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk man, 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Derrick Richard Austin, 25. Austin was last seen Monday on Chandler Street at about 1 p.m., according to the police department. Austin is at risk because of a mental condition. The police department described Austin as 5 feet and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mother and daughter taking a chance

A Shafter mother and daughter have taken a leap of faith, opening a booth in a popular antique shop in Bakersfield. Michelle and Adrianna Pompa have a display at the Timeless Antique Shop, 1415 19th St. The duo offers a great variety of items, from timeless décor items to homemade items that are created by Adrianna.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy