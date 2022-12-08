On Friday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony to mark Public Measure 1 becoming the latest amendment to the state constitution. The new amendment requires courts to use “strict scrutiny,” the most stringent form of judicial review, when considering existing or future regulation regarding guns. It’s a higher level of scrutiny than even U.S. Supreme Court applies in firearms cases, and will likely invalidate almost all future and current gun safety laws in the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO