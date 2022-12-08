Read full article on original website
Food truck owners have big choices to make once temperatures dip
As fallen leaves give way to fallen snow, patios get packed away, plants move indoors and sandals are shelved until next summer. The changing season also means it might be harder to find ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>your favorite local food truck. It’s no secret that Iowa...
Civil War hero William W. Belknap rose from Keokuk militiaman to U.S. Secretary of War. Then it all came crashing down.
Iowa was a bulwark of the Union in the Civil War, with more of its citizens joining the U.S. Army than any other state per capita. Over 13,000 Iowans gave their lives to defeat the Confederacy. Many veterans went on to politics or government service, but none achieved the dubious fame of William W. Belknap.
Republican leaders poised to eliminate gun regulations as new amendment is officially added to Iowa Constitution
On Friday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony to mark Public Measure 1 becoming the latest amendment to the state constitution. The new amendment requires courts to use “strict scrutiny,” the most stringent form of judicial review, when considering existing or future regulation regarding guns. It’s a higher level of scrutiny than even U.S. Supreme Court applies in firearms cases, and will likely invalidate almost all future and current gun safety laws in the state.
