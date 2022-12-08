ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnI6w_0jc8Kjdi00

Health care worker explaining medical records to patient in office. Credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

State and national policy analysists fear that number could grow as families “fall through the cracks” of coverage, and during a virtual press conference Thursday called on Florida and other states to minimize coverage loss.

“Of course, because Florida is one of now just 11 states that have not expanded Medicaid, far too many residents will end up in the coverage gap, earning too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for marketplace subsidies,” said Alison Yager, executive director of the nonpartisan advocacy group, Florida Health Justice Project.

Medicaid is a federal-state effort that provides health care plans for many low-income residents. In Florida, it is administered by Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

The concern surrounds an end to the federal public health emergency declaration for COVID-19, which the Florida Policy Institute says will likely remain in place until April 11, 2023. The public health emergency declaration provides protections during the pandemic for families and individuals on Medicaid.

“The extended access to Medicaid coverage during the pandemic has been life saving for many and life changing for many more,” Yager said. “It has allowed parents to keep themselves and their children healthy, no longer needing to put off care or forgo needed medications, treatments, or services due to high cost. Not only does health coverage increase access to care and improve health outcomes, but it is also a stabilizing force for individuals and families.”

A significant portion of people and families could lose Medicaid coverage due to “system failures and/or procedural deficiencies,” she said.

“Some portion of these will in fact still be eligible for Medicaid and just won’t know as much,” she said, which is why her group and dozens of other Florida organizations have sent a letter to the DeSantis administration seeking a statewide plan for how to ensure those families and individuals remain covered.

State plan?

It is not clear whether the DeSantis administration has such a plan, according to Erica Monet Li, policy analyst at the Policy Institute, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization.

The Phoenix has reached out to AHCA for clarification and is awaiting a response.

The letter, sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, says that having a state plan would help agencies manage the 5.5 million Floridians who would soon fall under “redeterminations” of their eligibility for Medicaid and provide a road map for outreach to avoid coverage losses for eligible adults and children.

Florida, the third most-populated state, had the second highest number of children uninsured in 2021, behind Texas, according to estimates from the Georgetown center based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 332,000 uninsured children during 2021 actually represented an improvement from the estimated 343,000 during 2019, before the pandemic. Data are not available for 2020.

That said, Florida’s rate of uninsured children is among the highest in the nation, coming in at 42nd out of 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The national 2021 rate of uninsured children was 5.4, but Florida’s was 7.3, according to the Georgetown data.

“Florida is on our list of states that we’re most concerned about whether children remain covered by health insurance going down the road,” Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown center, said during the new conference.

“Children are facing ongoing threats to their health from a slew of respiratory viruses and the ongoing mental health crisis,” Alker said. “Families face high inflation, rising prices for food, housing, and other essentials. The Medicaid continuous coverage provision provided access to health care and protection from large medical bills during a tumultuous time. Governors and state legislators must step up to the plate to ensure that we don’t see the numbers on the children go back up and sharply.”

The post 332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis, Surgeon General Ladapo go after COVID vaccines; request statewide grand jury

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday attacked COVID-19 vaccines as well as federal public health guidelines and petitioned to the Florida Supreme Court to order a statewide grand jury to investigate crimes and any wrongdoing on the vaccine front. The governor received a single shot of the COVID vaccine — Johnson & Johnson — in April […] The post Gov. DeSantis, Surgeon General Ladapo go after COVID vaccines; request statewide grand jury appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida GOP’s insurance reforms — which would give another $1 billion subsidy to the carriers while restricting policyholders’ ability to sue them and still won’t lower premiums anytime soon — passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday. Members of the minority party lamented that the bill would tie policyholders’ hands in fights with insurance companies […] The post FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Toll relief: Not everyone would benefit even if residents are struggling in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State lawmakers are moving forward on a plan to provide discounts on toll charges, but the program would not apply to all residents who may be struggling to pay for tolls in Florida. Instead, the toll relief program would only benefit frequent commuters using Florida’s many toll roads, bridges, and lanes that charge a fee […] The post Toll relief: Not everyone would benefit even if residents are struggling in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate approves multi-million-dollar price tag for disaster relief

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate voted unanimously in favor of a disaster relief bill with a price tag of at least $750 million, though some Democrats voiced concern about residents left out of lucrative programs such as hurricane-related tax refunds, beach erosion projects and other recovery efforts. “I’m sympathetic to the needs of Floridians who were devastated […] The post FL Senate approves multi-million-dollar price tag for disaster relief appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Special session opens Monday on troubled property insurance market: Will reforms work long term?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature’s special session on that topic and trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of the state’s one-way attorney fee in insurance disputes — perhaps […] The post Special session opens Monday on troubled property insurance market: Will reforms work long term? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Disaster relief: ‘We are trying to stabilize the state’ but will it be enough?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers want to alleviate some of the financial struggles for Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian and Nicole, but concerns have arisen about whether proposed legislation will go far enough in protecting Florida families and beaches. In the first day of a special session that includes disaster relief for storms, Republican Sen. Travis Hutson, the […] The post Disaster relief: ‘We are trying to stabilize the state’ but will it be enough? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

How prayers set the stage when Florida lawmakers are in session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of a special session on property insurance reforms and other issues, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo took a few minutes to ask Senate colleagues to send prayers: A state senator’s spouse was undergoing heart surgery Monday. Following those prayers, State Sen. Shevrin, of Miami-Dade, whose religious affiliation is listed as Christian (non-denominational), […] The post How prayers set the stage when Florida lawmakers are in session appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative Republicans in an effort to […] The post Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democracy has its place — and, apparently, it’s not the Florida Capitol

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Determined to keep the Free State of Florida the most incredibly free in the Land of the Free where freedom rings 24/7, Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to stop loud, tacky, possibly gay people from waltzing into his Capitol to “protest.” This is serious, people. You can’t let any old bunch of weirdo wokesters into […] The post Democracy has its place — and, apparently, it’s not the Florida Capitol appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags, including a split between two key oversight boards and publication of the wrong email address to file public comments by one of those boards. At the same time, Southern Legal Counsel, which provides legal representation in civil rights […] The post Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the special session on the troubled property insurance market and other issues, state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell urged lawmakers to expand the call of the session because “Floridians are hurting.” But her attempt was rejected by the Republican-led state House. Both House and Senate chambers have supermajorities following the […] The post ‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform. A special session is scheduled in the Florida Legislature to consider legislation that would reduce costs of property insurance and provide tax relief […] The post New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL GOP Rep. Joe Harding charged in six-count indictment with pandemic aid fraud

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: State Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the Legislature following his indictment. “Today, effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as the State Representative of House District 24,” he said in a note posted on Facebook. “When I decided to run in in 2019 for the Florida House, I did so for two […] The post FL GOP Rep. Joe Harding charged in six-count indictment with pandemic aid fraud appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property. We’ve seen sooooo many examples of this. For instance, Charles Ponzi, the guy who invented the Ponzi Scheme in […] The post Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

In 2008, FL voters approved a ban on same-sex marriage; what does that mean today?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times More than a decade ago, Florida voters approved a ban in the state’s Constitution on same-sex marriages, ratifying a declaration that marriage is only between a man and a woman. That may surprise some folks because, since passage of that 2008 constitutional amendment, attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community have shifted profoundly toward acceptance and equality […] The post In 2008, FL voters approved a ban on same-sex marriage; what does that mean today? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida teacher’s anti-Muslim tirade illustrates widespread anti-Islam prejudice

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Compared to other religious affiliations in the United States, American Muslims reported the most occurrences of discrimination based on their faith during the past year, according to a poll by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. At the same time, bullying based on bias against Muslims has harmed children in schools in Florida and […] The post Florida teacher’s anti-Muslim tirade illustrates widespread anti-Islam prejudice appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Antibody-evasive’ omicron subvariants are spreading; low levels seen in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Caseloads involving newer versions of the omicron variant continue to increase in the United States, with a health expert warning of a likely surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays because of reduced adherence to safety measures used earlier in the pandemic. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun tracking XBB, a […] The post ‘Antibody-evasive’ omicron subvariants are spreading; low levels seen in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Interior secretary urges Georgia governor to block mining plans near Okefenokee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The pressure to block a mining project at the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is intensifying: U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has written a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp expressing her “serious concerns” about plans that she says threaten the largest blackwater swamp in the nation. The letter from the director of the […] The post Interior secretary urges Georgia governor to block mining plans near Okefenokee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

State’s workforce chief will leave DeSantis administration at year’s end

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dane Eagle will leave his position as secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity at the end of December, citing “responsibility to my growing family,” according to his resignation letter posted Tuesday on Twitter. Eagle, often spotted alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis at press conferences, didn’t mention what his next move would be. In his […] The post State’s workforce chief will leave DeSantis administration at year’s end appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy