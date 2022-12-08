ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars

In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
VERMONT STATE
More States Move to Ban TikTok From Government Devices

Maryland and South Carolina became the latest states to ban TikTok for state government agencies and employees that use work-issued devices, following South Dakota’s ban last month. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an emergency cybersecurity directive to bar the use of various products from companies believed to be under...
MARYLAND STATE
Local Governments Make Common Cyber Mistakes, Auditor Finds

Local government still has room to improve its cybersecurity practices—especially user access management and authentication, security controls and backup and recovery, according to Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway. A report released Nov. 30 compiled audits of local governments and courts conducted between July 2021 and June 2022. It detailed...
MISSOURI STATE
How Do Floating Wind Turbines Work?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Northern California has some of the strongest offshore winds in the U.S., with immense potential to produce clean energy. But it also has a problem. Its continental shelf drops off quickly, making building traditional wind turbines directly on the seafloor costly if not impossible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The States Leading on Energy Efficiency Policy

For the second year in a row, California leads the country in energy efficiency policies and programs, according to a new report. The Golden State is far from alone in its major efforts to cut emissions and reduce greenhouse gases, but many states are falling behind, and all can do more in these areas to advance equity initiatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
How One State is Curbing Growth in Health Care Costs

Massachusetts has a long and well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s most expensive states for health care. Thanks to the presence of advanced, world-renowned medical institutions and high use rates for services, it’s now the third-priciest health care state in the nation, after Alaska and New York, according to David Seltz, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Supreme Court Case on State Legislatures Could Have ‘Devastating Consequences’

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication, City & State Pennsylvania. This week the Supreme Court of the United States is hearing Moore v. Harper, a case with potentially devastating consequences for our democracy. In that case the Court is considering whether to adopt the “independent state legislature” theory to interpret the election clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Inflation Is Cutting Into States’ Big Infrastructure Windfall

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening. Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by...
OHIO STATE
The Fight to Expand the Low-income Housing Tax Credit

As time runs out for Congress to pass legislation this year, state officials dealing with the national shortage of affordable housing are hoping lawmakers will restore nearly $100 million a year in additional federal tax credits to build housing for low-income households. Congress in 2018 temporarily increased the amount of...
OREGON STATE
A Governor Imposes a TikTok Ban for State Government

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday banning TikTok from state devices, citing concerns about the Chinese-owned app’s data-collection practices. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. TikTok, an app used...
WISCONSIN STATE
Maine’s 3D-printed Wood-fiber Home

Among the houses in the Pine Tree State, one Maine home stands out from the rest. A 3D-printed home has been built with wood fiber feedstock by the University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) in an effort to provide sustainable and affordable housing options, university officials said in a Nov. 21 announcement.
MAINE STATE
Schools, Sheriffs, and Syringes: State Plans Vary for Spending $26B in Opioid Settlement Funds

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. With more than 200 Americans still dying of drug overdoses each day, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors. Their decisions will have real-world implications for families and communities across the country that have borne the brunt of the opioid crisis.
OHIO STATE
States Test an Electrifying Idea: Roads That Can Recharge Your EV

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. On two short stretches of road near downtown Detroit, Michigan transportation officials hope to make history. Over the next two years, they plan to embed technology in the pavement that can charge electric vehicles while they’re...
DETROIT, MI
Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields a Split Decision in Southern California

An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
How California’s Initiative to Fund Electric Vehicles Went Terribly Wrong

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Back in June, a measure to tax the wealthiest Californians to raise funds for electric vehicles and wildfire fighting qualified for the state ballot. At first, it seemed like a clear winner. The initiative had the support of hundreds of environmental and public health groups, unions, firefighters, and elected officials. The American Lung Association, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the California Democratic Party all endorsed it, with 63 percent of voters saying they would support the measure on election day this November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
