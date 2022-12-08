Read full article on original website
Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars
In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
More States Move to Ban TikTok From Government Devices
Maryland and South Carolina became the latest states to ban TikTok for state government agencies and employees that use work-issued devices, following South Dakota’s ban last month. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an emergency cybersecurity directive to bar the use of various products from companies believed to be under...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Local Governments Make Common Cyber Mistakes, Auditor Finds
Local government still has room to improve its cybersecurity practices—especially user access management and authentication, security controls and backup and recovery, according to Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway. A report released Nov. 30 compiled audits of local governments and courts conducted between July 2021 and June 2022. It detailed...
How Do Floating Wind Turbines Work?
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Northern California has some of the strongest offshore winds in the U.S., with immense potential to produce clean energy. But it also has a problem. Its continental shelf drops off quickly, making building traditional wind turbines directly on the seafloor costly if not impossible.
The States Leading on Energy Efficiency Policy
For the second year in a row, California leads the country in energy efficiency policies and programs, according to a new report. The Golden State is far from alone in its major efforts to cut emissions and reduce greenhouse gases, but many states are falling behind, and all can do more in these areas to advance equity initiatives.
How One State is Curbing Growth in Health Care Costs
Massachusetts has a long and well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s most expensive states for health care. Thanks to the presence of advanced, world-renowned medical institutions and high use rates for services, it’s now the third-priciest health care state in the nation, after Alaska and New York, according to David Seltz, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.
Water Thieves Abound in Dry California. Why Are They So Hard to Catch?
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Supreme Court Case on State Legislatures Could Have ‘Devastating Consequences’
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication, City & State Pennsylvania. This week the Supreme Court of the United States is hearing Moore v. Harper, a case with potentially devastating consequences for our democracy. In that case the Court is considering whether to adopt the “independent state legislature” theory to interpret the election clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
Inflation Is Cutting Into States’ Big Infrastructure Windfall
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening. Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by...
The Fight to Expand the Low-income Housing Tax Credit
As time runs out for Congress to pass legislation this year, state officials dealing with the national shortage of affordable housing are hoping lawmakers will restore nearly $100 million a year in additional federal tax credits to build housing for low-income households. Congress in 2018 temporarily increased the amount of...
A Governor Imposes a TikTok Ban for State Government
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday banning TikTok from state devices, citing concerns about the Chinese-owned app’s data-collection practices. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said in a statement. TikTok, an app used...
Maine’s 3D-printed Wood-fiber Home
Among the houses in the Pine Tree State, one Maine home stands out from the rest. A 3D-printed home has been built with wood fiber feedstock by the University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) in an effort to provide sustainable and affordable housing options, university officials said in a Nov. 21 announcement.
Schools, Sheriffs, and Syringes: State Plans Vary for Spending $26B in Opioid Settlement Funds
This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. With more than 200 Americans still dying of drug overdoses each day, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors. Their decisions will have real-world implications for families and communities across the country that have borne the brunt of the opioid crisis.
Housing Advocates Worry About Civil Rights Protections in Texas Disaster Standoff
Civil rights and housing advocates are worried about the Biden administration’s willingness to enforce civil rights laws, because of how the Department of Housing and Urban Development has handled a dispute with Texas over billions of dollars in disaster recovery money. The heart of the dispute is the way...
States Test an Electrifying Idea: Roads That Can Recharge Your EV
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. On two short stretches of road near downtown Detroit, Michigan transportation officials hope to make history. Over the next two years, they plan to embed technology in the pavement that can charge electric vehicles while they’re...
Missouri Allows Some Disabled Workers to Earn Less Than $1 an Hour. The State Says It’s Fine If That Never Changes
This article was originally published by ProPublica in partnership with The Kansas City Beacon. It was also co-published with St. Louis Public Radio and the Jefferson City News Tribune. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in...
In a Rural Corner of the West, a Local Level Push to Revive Passenger Rail
More than a dozen Montana counties have banded together in an effort to bring Amtrak service back to the southern part of the state, hoping that the year-old federal infrastructure law will finally help them restore a train line lost decades ago. The one-of-a-kind effort might be unique to Montana,...
Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields a Split Decision in Southern California
An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%.
How California’s Initiative to Fund Electric Vehicles Went Terribly Wrong
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Back in June, a measure to tax the wealthiest Californians to raise funds for electric vehicles and wildfire fighting qualified for the state ballot. At first, it seemed like a clear winner. The initiative had the support of hundreds of environmental and public health groups, unions, firefighters, and elected officials. The American Lung Association, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the California Democratic Party all endorsed it, with 63 percent of voters saying they would support the measure on election day this November.
