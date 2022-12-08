Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. In the wake of its shocking Season 2 finale, The White Lotus is officially two for two in terms of incredible, nail-biting seasons, and Jennifer Coolidge should be two for two in terms of well-earned Emmy Awards. It’s safe to say that Coolidge certainly earned the Emmy she snagged for her performance as Tanya in Season 1 of The White Lotus. In Season 2, though, she went to new heights, and this season has prepped her for awards season even better than the last one did.

3 HOURS AGO