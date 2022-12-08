Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information in wreck that seriously injured bicyclist
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a crash involving a bicyclist Sunday night. It happened on Sandhill Road near Elm Street around 6 p.m. The bicyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition, as a result of the crash.
wtoc.com
Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
wtoc.com
One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
wtoc.com
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The soldier shot at Fort Stewart Monday morning has died. Fort Stewart officials say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Monday beyond this gate at...
wtoc.com
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
wtoc.com
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say engineers have cleared the bridge and the road is back open. They expect traffic issues to linger for a little while as the backup clears. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck...
wtoc.com
6 displaced after house fire in Long Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A house fire forced six people out of their home in Ludowici Tuesday. Fire Chief Chris Moss says the fire started in the kitchen just before 5 p.m. while one of the children in the home was cooking. He says the house will be a loss.
wtoc.com
Residents feeling unsafe following shooting on 71st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in September, a 17-year-old Pooler teenager was shot in killed on 71st Street between Ranger and Sanders Streets. Then, this weekend, houses and cars on the same block, damaged by gunfire, a man crashed into a woman’s mailbox, got out of the car, and started shooting.
wtoc.com
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect following a domestic-related altercation on Shawnee Street on Dec. 11. Michael Damar Williams, 31, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Shawnee...
wtoc.com
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help identifying a woman found dead in Riceboro last week. The body was found on Dec. 2 by hunters in woods of the Portal Hunting Club, near the Barrington Ferry Road water tower, that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border.
wtoc.com
One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday. According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police respond to domestic-related shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street Sunday morning. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for...
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police searching for suspects in shoplifting investigation
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police are asking for your help finding people they say are suspects of a felony shoplifting investigation. The department says they stole from the Vidalia Walmart on East 1st street. If you have any information you are asked to call 912-537-4123.
wtoc.com
Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday. This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man, who the U.S. Department of Justice says has a long, violent criminal history, has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, was sentenced to 213 months, just a...
wtoc.com
Teachers partnering with The Richmond Hill Fire Department to deliver presents
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill firefighters say that out of all the calls they respond to during the year, this operation is one of the most important. For most kids this time of year a visit from Santa is at the top of their list. It’s a meeting...
wtoc.com
Holiday travel tips with Chatham Emergency Services
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is meant for us to have fun and relax. But we also have to do those things safely. Chatham Emergency Services Captain Carl Sapp joined WTOC on Morning Break with some tips.
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia broke ground on their new headquarters Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an exciting day for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The organization broke ground on a new headquarters Monday and it’s located right off Chatham Parkway. “We are so excited to dig dirt.”. It was spoons in dirt as the Second Harvest...
wtoc.com
Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations on Tuesday. Instead of just looking at preserving the current marsh, the goal here is to look not just along the coast, but upland areas where future marsh migration could happen.
Comments / 0