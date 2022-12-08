Adam Shankman talks ‘Disenchanted’ and reveals love for ‘White Lotus’

Adam Shankman joined Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about his new film “Disenchanted.”

He also chatted with the anchors about his love for the HBO series “White Lotus.”

Shankman directed the Disney+ film, but that isn’t the only project for the streamer he’s been involved in. He also served as executive producer for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

“Disenchanted” is streaming now on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 8, 2022

