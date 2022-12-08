ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Adam Shankman talks ‘Disenchanted’ and reveals love for ‘White Lotus’

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFQgH_0jc8K0CO00

Adam Shankman joined Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about his new film “Disenchanted.”

He also chatted with the anchors about his love for the HBO series “White Lotus.”

Shankman directed the Disney+ film, but that isn’t the only project for the streamer he’s been involved in. He also served as executive producer for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

“Disenchanted” is streaming now on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘OITNB’s’ Laura Gómez voices a new fairytale podcast ‘Corinna and the King’

We saw Laura Gomez play “Blanca” on the popular Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” which ended back in 2019 and she is now narrating a new podcast “Corinna and the King.” Gomez voices the Spanish version of the “Corinna and the King” podcast, while actress Mishel Prada does the English version. The podcast […]
E! News

The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. (Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.) When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The...
Men's Health

The White Lotus

AFTER THE painstaking penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has become the most talked-about man on TV. Sharpe, whose full name is William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe, is a Japanese-British creative multihyphenate who has had a string of successes. At 36, he's created and starred in an award-winning dark comedy series around mental health (Flowers, starring Olivia Colman), written and directed three feature films (including The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch), and won a BAFTA as a scene-stealing sex worker in the Tokyo-based thriller, Giri/Haji.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa

"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
SheKnows

Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
KTLA

More rain, snow is coming to Southern California this weekend

Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet. Rain is back in the forecast for Southern California this weekend, and forecasters are expecting “widespread” rain through Monday. The coast and valleys can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, while local mountains and foothills are expected to get up to 6 inches of precipitation, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Why More and More People Are Watching The White Lotus

The White Lotus continues its winning ratings streak. The penultimate episode of Season 2 hit another ratings high with 2.8 million viewers across HBO Max and linear broadcasts. The total night’s viewing was up 23% vs. last week’s episode and 85% vs. the Season 2 debut, marking five consecutive weeks of audience growth. Episodes this season are now averaging 9.5 million viewers across platforms, nearly 60% ahead of Season 1. The White Lotus is now ranked as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max for the fifth week in a row.
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy