Adam Shankman talks ‘Disenchanted’ and reveals love for ‘White Lotus’
Adam Shankman joined Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about his new film “Disenchanted.”
He also chatted with the anchors about his love for the HBO series “White Lotus.”
Shankman directed the Disney+ film, but that isn’t the only project for the streamer he’s been involved in. He also served as executive producer for “Hocus Pocus 2.”
“Disenchanted” is streaming now on Disney+.
