Iowa State

littlevillagemag.com

Food truck owners have big choices to make once temperatures dip

As fallen leaves give way to fallen snow, patios get packed away, plants move indoors and sandals are shelved until next summer. The changing season also means it might be harder to find your favorite local food truck. It's no secret that Iowa...
littlevillagemag.com

Republican leaders poised to eliminate gun regulations as new amendment is officially added to Iowa Constitution

On Friday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony to mark Public Measure 1 becoming the latest amendment to the state constitution. The new amendment requires courts to use "strict scrutiny," the most stringent form of judicial review, when considering existing or future regulation regarding guns. It's a higher level of scrutiny than even U.S. Supreme Court applies in firearms cases, and will likely invalidate almost all future and current gun safety laws in the state.
