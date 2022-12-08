ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Fort Myers

Cooking with Cal: “Countdown to Christmas” Traditional Italian Christmas with a Twist

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22R98h_0jc8J12u00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Our friend Chef Cal from Bruno’s of Brooklyn joined ABC7 More in the Morning and he’s bringing the holiday cheer with these special Italian Christmas dishes… with a twist!!!

Clams and Fresh Sage

Ingredients:

  • 8 Littleneck Clams, Scrubbed and Rinsed
  • 2 Oz. Fresh Garlic, Chopped
  • 1 Oz. Fresh Sage, Chopped
  • 2 Oz. Fresh Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, Chopped
  • 2 Oz. White Wine
  • 1 Oz. Unsalted Butter
  • Pink Himalayan Salt and Pepper to Taste
  • Toasted Italian Bread, Cut on a Bias

Method:

  • Coat the bottom of a medium sauté pan and place on high heat
  • Sauté Garlic until golden brown and add Butter, Calms and Sage and continue to sauté for 3 minutes
  • Add Salt and pepper to taste
  • Deglaze pan with white wine and reduce until sauce has a thick consistency
  • Place a piece of Bread on the center of the plate and spoon sauce and clams over the bread
  • Garnish with Italian Flat Leaf Parsley

Mussels & Shrimp in a Seafood and Basil Stock

Ingredients:

  • 8 Mussels, Scrubbed and Rinsed
  • 4 Shrimp, Cleaned and Deveined
  • 3 Oz. Onions, Chopped
  • 1 Oz. Garlic, Chopped
  • 1 Oz. Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, Chopped
  • 1/2 Oz. Fresh Basil, Chopped
  • 4 Oz. Seafood Stock
  • 1/2 Oz. Breadcrumbs
  • Toasted Italian Bread, Cut on a Bias

Method:

  • Coat the bottom of a medium sauté pan and place on high heat
  • Sauté Onions, Garlic, Shrimp and Mussels until Onions are translucent
  • Add Seafood Stock Parsley and Basil
  • Reduce by 2/3rds
  • Add Breadcrumbs and continue to cook for 1 minute
  • Place your Bread in the center of a deep bowl and ladle your Stock and ingredients over bread
  • Garnish with Italian Flat Leaf Parsley

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Cheeseburger Soup

Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
Tina Howell

Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite

Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
uproarcsu.com

Recipes for Fall

Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin Belton: Chicken Dumpling Soup

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken and Dumplings. Heat the olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and cook until the veggies are beginning to soften, about 8-10 minutes. Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more.
ABC7 Fort Myers

Jim Beam offering hug-simulating pajamas this holiday season

(CNN) — Bourbon brand Jim Beam is offering what could possibly be the weirdest gift for the holidays — hug-simulating pajamas. The unisex red flannel “Kentucky Hug” PJ set looks like your basic comfy plaid pajamas, with one exception. There’s a removable panel that fits around the neck and shoulders. When activated, it applies pressure to those areas in a way that’s meant to mimic a real-life hug.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC News

How to make 2 classic recipes for leek galette and apple crisp from 'Smitten Kitchen Keepers'

If you've searched for a recipe online in the last decade, chances are you've come across one of the delicious dishes on the award-winning food blog Smitten Kitchen. Blog creator Deb Perelman, a cookbook author and self-taught home cook, now has a new book with 100 recipes that make shopping easier, prep more practical and food more reliably delicious.
ABC7 Fort Myers

Snack Factory makes holiday hosting easy with a seven-foot charcuterie board

The holiday season is about sharing good times and festivities with friends and family. But what happens when too many people drop by your home for libations!. Snack Factory, famous for pretzel crisps, has you covered. They’re bringing out the big guns for holiday hosting duties as they unveiled their massive seven-foot-long extendable charcuterie board.
thecountrycook.net

Bisquick Chicken Enchilada Bake

INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) Preheat oven to 375F degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine Bisquick mix with water. Stir well (batter will be lumpy.) Pour into baking dish and spread out evenly. Using the same...
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy