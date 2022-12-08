ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Election materials feature art from Collier County students

By Katie Fogarty
 5 days ago
Artwork by Karoll De La Hoz Barragan, 11th grade at Lely High School.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office announced the winning artists of the 2022 Art for Democracy contest. Karoll De La Hoz Barragan of Lely High School and Daniella Pantoja of Gulfview Middle School, who was judged “Best in Show,” according to a news release.

The Supervisor of Elections office hosted the contest with the Collier County Public School system and Champions For Learning. Students submitted artwork expressing what the democratic process means.

Artwork by Karoll De La Hoz Barragan, 11 th  grade at Lely High School.
Artwork by Daniella Pantoja, 8 th  grade at Gulfview Middle School.

The contest saw more than 200 pieces of art this year. Among the entries, 12 will be in 2023 election materials.

