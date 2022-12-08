Community Blood Center in urgent need of type O, B negative blood

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center is in critical need of type-O negative and type B-negative blood ahead of the holidays.

The blood center is calling on residents to donate to help with the blood shortage, according to a release from the Public Relations and Marketing Manager with Community Blood Center (CBC).

The B-negative blood supply is at a one-day supply, the spokesperson said. CBC is urging residents to donate because of how difficult it is to find new donors with B-negative blood considering it is one of the rarest blood types.

O-negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any patient in need and it is currently at a two-day supply, the spokesperson said.

“Any sudden usage could impact area hospitals,” the spokesperson for CBC said in the release. “Blood donations of every type will help CBC maintain the regional blood supply during the challenging weeks of the holiday season and against any disruption from winter weather.”

At the time of donation, donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, and past CBC donors are asked to bring their donor ID card, the spokesperson said.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old to be eligible, or 16-years-old with parental consent, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good physical health, the spokesperson said.

To make an appointment to donate, visit www.donortime.com or use the new Donor Time app.

Questions regarding eligibility can be send an email to canidonate@cbcts.org or call 937-461-3220.

