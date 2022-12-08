Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Rescue Mission seeking donations to assist residents through holiday season
During this season of giving, leaders of the Emporia Rescue Mission are hopeful you will consider giving a donation to assist those in greatest need. During a recent appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Rescue Mission Director Lee Alderman announced that the Emporia Men’s Shelter, now in its new home at the former Girl Scouts Center, is currently full up on residents. Alderman says all of the men who pass through their doors are often looking to restart their lives.
KVOE
The 39th Annual Neighborhood Toy Drop drive collects donations to support local agencies during this Christmas season
Members of the community brought a lot of toys to help support the annual toy drive of a northwest Emporia neighborhood in benefit of the Salvation Army and SOS Inc. Saturday evening. This is the 39th toy drive that neighbors around Delane Drive, Darlene Way, Diane Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, and...
KVOE
Bingo returns, fundraising efforts continue for Senior Center
Bingo returns to the Emporia Senior Center this week as the facility continues work to solidify its financial future. Bingo will take place Tuesday at 7 pm. It has been suspended since late October as the Senior Center continues grappling with the financial impacts of several situations, most recently including inflationary pressures and equipment repair costs, but also including several COVID-19-related closures the past two-plus years, lower overall attendance and the embezzlement of over $100,000 by former director Lannie Lyman. The center suspended all activities in early November, canceled its Christmas Gala last month and laid off all its paid staff, including President and CEO Ian Boyd, who is currently serving his current duties as a volunteer.
KVOE
Relief efforts begin to help rural Eureka family after destructive house fire
Relief efforts are underway to help a Greenwood County family that lost all their possessions in a fire last week. The fire at 528 200th Street, about 10 miles northwest of Eureka, happened this past Wednesday afternoon. The residents, Daniel Britain, Leann Eddings and their son, were not home at the time. More details about the fire are pending.
KVOE
WEATHER: Moderate rainfall totals reported areawide
Moderate rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area. The KVOE studios are up to 0.80 inches of rain. Other totals as of 8 am:. Rain is set to end before noon. After high temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, high temps will be in the 30s Wednesday through much of next week.
KVOE
Dec. 5 fire in Osage City ruled accidental; assistance efforts underway
Last week’s fire at an Osage City house has been ruled as accidental after an investigation by the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal. Fire was reported at 403 Lakin shortly before 4 am. The resident, John Tramell, was alerted to the fire by his dog, and both got out of the home safely.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County board schedules facility tour, crisis planning on agenda for Wednesday
Crisis planning, calendar dates and transportation fleet matters will all be discussed by the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education on Wednesday. Board members have their regular meeting at Olpe High. They will discuss meal service items before conversations on personnel, the district crisis plan, the transportation fleet and the baseball and softball teams. Before the meeting is through, board members will also tour Olpe Elementary and Olpe High.
KVOE
Ten years later: National Teachers Hall of Fame representatives travel to Newtown, Connecticut, to pay respects on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Ten years after the tragedy of Sandy Hook that saw 26 individuals lose their lives to gun violence, representatives of the National Teacher’s Hall of Fame have traveled to Connecticut to pay their respects. The representatives, including Hall of Fame Administrative Assistant Jennifer Baldwin, Sally Conard and former Hall...
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College ready for winter commencement
Plans are in place for Flint Hills Technical College’s winter commencement activities Friday, and President Caron Daugherty says it’s a time for everybody to celebrate. The semester nurse pinning ceremony will be at 4 pm at the college’s main campus conference center. Commencement will be from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Humanitarian Center Auditorium. Close to 40 students will get their diplomas and certificates Friday evening. Firefighter Richard Johnson will deliver the commencement speech.
KVOE
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 12-12-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede discusses upcoming property tax deadlines and the holiday office schedule. Newsmaker 2: Michelle Duffy, Treva Worrell and Mason Mohn discuss the Unbound Gravel 350 XL lottery.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission holds public hearing for proposed renovation project on historic downtown building Monday
Emporia City Commissioners had a brief special meeting Monday morning to address potential funding for a planned major renovation project in downtown Emporia. During the meeting, commissioners held a public hearing for the purpose of applying for CDBG funding for Mitchell Markowitz Construction. The company is planning a renovation of the historic Emporia Gazette Building which would turn the building into a “multi-use” space according to Rick Mitchell.
KVOE
CrossWinds continues using two-year, $2.3 million grant to bolster area services
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has been in the news regularly this year for its upcoming consolidation of six local buildings into two — the Chi Omega building and the Earl Center. But it has also been working to expand services, in large part through the benefits of a major federal grant.
KVOE
Five area fire departments to benefit from state grants for recruitment and safety initiatives
Several area fire departments are receiving grant funding through the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal for recruitment and safety initiatives. Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe, Chase County District 1, Eureka Volunteer Fire and Osage County District 1 are among almost 90 fire departments that will share over $1.3 million after budgetary action by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year. The Fire Marshal’s Office provided $100,000. The remaining funds came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
KVOE
USD 420 Osage City ending semester effective Wednesday due to increasing illness numbers
With more than a third of its students absent because of illness Tuesday, USD 420 Osage City has announced its schools will be closed for the rest of the fall semester effective Wednesday. Superintendent Ted Hessong says staff absences are on the increase in addition to the high number of...
KVOE
Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students
Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
KVOE
USD 251 North Lyon County board to discuss capital outlay plan, strategic planning at meeting Wednesday
Capital outlay matters will be among the lead items for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education’s regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will take a look at the revised five-year capital improvement plan, which could see several additions, including work at the new preschool building and at Northern Heights High School.
KVOE
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort
Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
