Lyon County, KS

Emporia Rescue Mission seeking donations to assist residents through holiday season

During this season of giving, leaders of the Emporia Rescue Mission are hopeful you will consider giving a donation to assist those in greatest need. During a recent appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Rescue Mission Director Lee Alderman announced that the Emporia Men’s Shelter, now in its new home at the former Girl Scouts Center, is currently full up on residents. Alderman says all of the men who pass through their doors are often looking to restart their lives.
EMPORIA, KS
Bingo returns, fundraising efforts continue for Senior Center

Bingo returns to the Emporia Senior Center this week as the facility continues work to solidify its financial future. Bingo will take place Tuesday at 7 pm. It has been suspended since late October as the Senior Center continues grappling with the financial impacts of several situations, most recently including inflationary pressures and equipment repair costs, but also including several COVID-19-related closures the past two-plus years, lower overall attendance and the embezzlement of over $100,000 by former director Lannie Lyman. The center suspended all activities in early November, canceled its Christmas Gala last month and laid off all its paid staff, including President and CEO Ian Boyd, who is currently serving his current duties as a volunteer.
EMPORIA, KS
WEATHER: Moderate rainfall totals reported areawide

Moderate rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area. The KVOE studios are up to 0.80 inches of rain. Other totals as of 8 am:. Rain is set to end before noon. After high temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, high temps will be in the 30s Wednesday through much of next week.
EMPORIA, KS
USD 252 Southern Lyon County board schedules facility tour, crisis planning on agenda for Wednesday

Crisis planning, calendar dates and transportation fleet matters will all be discussed by the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education on Wednesday. Board members have their regular meeting at Olpe High. They will discuss meal service items before conversations on personnel, the district crisis plan, the transportation fleet and the baseball and softball teams. Before the meeting is through, board members will also tour Olpe Elementary and Olpe High.
Ten years later: National Teachers Hall of Fame representatives travel to Newtown, Connecticut, to pay respects on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Ten years after the tragedy of Sandy Hook that saw 26 individuals lose their lives to gun violence, representatives of the National Teacher’s Hall of Fame have traveled to Connecticut to pay their respects. The representatives, including Hall of Fame Administrative Assistant Jennifer Baldwin, Sally Conard and former Hall...
NEWTOWN, CT
Flint Hills Technical College ready for winter commencement

Plans are in place for Flint Hills Technical College’s winter commencement activities Friday, and President Caron Daugherty says it’s a time for everybody to celebrate. The semester nurse pinning ceremony will be at 4 pm at the college’s main campus conference center. Commencement will be from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Humanitarian Center Auditorium. Close to 40 students will get their diplomas and certificates Friday evening. Firefighter Richard Johnson will deliver the commencement speech.
EMPORIA, KS
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Audio – Monday – 12-12-22

Newsmaker: Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede discusses upcoming property tax deadlines and the holiday office schedule. Newsmaker 2: Michelle Duffy, Treva Worrell and Mason Mohn discuss the Unbound Gravel 350 XL lottery.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia City Commission holds public hearing for proposed renovation project on historic downtown building Monday

Emporia City Commissioners had a brief special meeting Monday morning to address potential funding for a planned major renovation project in downtown Emporia. During the meeting, commissioners held a public hearing for the purpose of applying for CDBG funding for Mitchell Markowitz Construction. The company is planning a renovation of the historic Emporia Gazette Building which would turn the building into a “multi-use” space according to Rick Mitchell.
EMPORIA, KS
Five area fire departments to benefit from state grants for recruitment and safety initiatives

Several area fire departments are receiving grant funding through the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal for recruitment and safety initiatives. Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe, Chase County District 1, Eureka Volunteer Fire and Osage County District 1 are among almost 90 fire departments that will share over $1.3 million after budgetary action by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year. The Fire Marshal’s Office provided $100,000. The remaining funds came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students

Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort

Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
OSAGE CITY, KS
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia

Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
EMPORIA, KS

