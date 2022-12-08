ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a “large scale” power outage this week.

Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility crews responded to the outage on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage affected customers in the South East area of the company’s service territory.

Mountain lion attacks another leashed Chihuahua in Los Angeles

The city called the outage “large scale” but didn’t immediately say how many customers were affected.

City officials also did not say how the iguana caused the power outage, but the lizards are known to cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations and more.

Jason Bailey, Lake Worth Beach’s assistant director of system operations, told WPTV that the power was restored within 35 minutes.

Dayton rescue pups to be featured on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife.

Some social media users had a little fun with the news, with one tweeting, “Har dee Har Har.”

Another said, “Iguana my electricity baaaaack!”

