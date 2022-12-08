Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
orangeobserver.com
Oakland workshop to focus on multi-family moratorium
The Oakland Town Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, to hold a work session regarding multiple-family moratorium/mixed use on West Colonial Drive. The regular town meeting will follow at 7 p.m., and the following will be discussed. 1. The commission will meet a new police officer and...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Boat Parade canceled
The Windermere Boat Parade has been canceled because of high water levels on Lake Butler and the Butler Chain of Lakes. Organizers were hoping water levels would recede in time for the annual holiday event, but the water still is too high to safely hold the parade. The event was...
orangeobserver.com
Cross Creek home tops Ocoee sales from Nov. 19 to 25
A home in Brookestone topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 2341 Wickdale Court, Ocoee, sold Nov. 21, for $539,900. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,537 square feet of living area. Days on market: Seven. OCOEE. CHESHIRE WOODS.
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee Music Festival headliners announced
The Ocoee Music Festival is back and the headliners for 2023 have been announced. City of Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson announced the performers at the Jolly Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 10. The festival will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11.
orangeobserver.com
Waterstone estate sells for a whopping $15.3 million
A home in Waterstone topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 11431 Waterstone Loop Drive, Windermere, sold Nov. 21, for $15,300,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, eight baths and 11,419 square feet of living area. HORIZON WEST. HAWKSMOOR. The home...
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: Garden Theatre announces collaboration with Victory Productions
The Garden Theatre today announced it is collaborating with Florida-based Victory Productions to launch a new theatrical season of live performances beginning in 2023. The partnership will bring a range of live performances to the Winter Garden theater. Victory Productions is a national entertainment company that specializes in designing and producing live performances and events around the country.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange girls powerlifters defeat Windermere, Wekiva
The West Orange High School girls powerlifting team defeated Windermere High School and Wekiva High School during a tri-meet the night of Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a conference meet. The Warriors took the lead with a total of 51 points, the Wekiva Mustangs followed in second place with a total...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere High girls head golf coach, All-Metro coach of the year
Windermere High School recently announced that the Wolverines' girls head golf coach Kathleen McOwen recently was selected as the 2022 All-Metro Girls Golf Coach of the year. Along with that announcement, the Windermere High School athletic department also announced that Marthina Montenegro was selected as the Metro West Girls Golf academic winner. Montenegro, along with Wendy Xizhao Wi were selected to the All-Metro team.
