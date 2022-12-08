ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

POLITICO

DeSantis and Disney: The ride is hurtling to the end

Hello and welcome to Monday. All about the mouse — At some point, something has to be done about Florida’s new law dealing with Disney. The question has always been when and how and who winds up being the one in charge and paying the bills. Backdrop— A...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?

PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis named a finalist for Time's Person of the Year

MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis has landed as one of the 10 finalists for Time magazine's Person of the Year, a nod likely to add additional fuel to talk of his national political ambitions in 2024.The magazine, which has named a Person of the Year since 1927, is set to unveil this year's honoree during a live announcement on the Today show Wednesday morning.DeSantis is among some stiff competition this year, including China's president Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, last year's top person, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who took own her own party over its allegiance to federal President Donald Trump.According to the Today website, the effort by DeSantis to restrict LGBTQ right in Florida's schools and his resulting beef with Disney played a role in his ascent.His recent reelection by a wide swath of Sunshine State voters has only added to the speculation that he will seek the White House in two years even if it means going against his once-prior champion, Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Florida Panhandle

In search of the best and fun things to do in Florida Panhandle?. Florida Panhandle lies in the northwestern area of Florida, United States. It is a strip of land of about 200 miles, lying between Alabama and Georgia. The Panhandle is famous for its white sand beaches and emerald...
GEORGIA STATE

