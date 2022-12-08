ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLYHr_0jc8HzYJ00
Collier County Sheriff's Office

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after police found him squatting in an Olde Naples beachfront home.

Alexander Rowland, 27, broke into the condemned home and stayed there without the owner’s consent, according to the Naples Police Department (NPD).

Rowland, who is a Pennsylvania resident, was spotted in the home by the home watch company on Dec. 7. According to the report, the home’s doors and stairwells were bolted and boarded shut.

NPD said he was taken to the Naples Jail Center and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief under $1,000.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Pedestrian killed in Naples hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:38 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is unknown...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven Yeti coolers stolen from Cape Coral condo

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Seven Yeti coolers were stolen from the front porch of a Cape Coral condo overnight Monday. The coolers aren’t used to haul around beer – they are a big part of a local business. They belong to Shell Camp Florida and were stolen from the porch of the owner of the business, Julie Adrian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. At around 2:28 p.m., Greater Naples Fire responded to the fire at the church located near 3180 Estey Avenue. There is no cause at this moment. This is a developing story....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples Jan. 6 riot suspect’s trial delayed until February

The trial for an East Naples man accused of targeting police and storming the U.S. Capitol has been delayed until February. Christopher Worrell was supposed to be in federal court Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The trial has been delayed until no later than February 2023, as Worrell claims he is physically unfit to stand trial because of medical conditions. The government reluctantly granted Worrell’s request for the postponement.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy