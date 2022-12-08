ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

What’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after release from Russian prison, 2 inmates escape in Lorain, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 56

Jack Jones
5d ago

who cares is exactly right. she is an Un-American human being. she has no regard for this country she deserves to stay in Russia. besides the fact that she's too stupid to know what the rules and regulations were for carrying a controlled substance into that country.

Reply(1)
18
Helix
5d ago

Don’t worry. I’m sure she’ll put her career on hold and become the US’s biggest activist for American citizens being detained overseas.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Malique Jacobs scores 18 points to help Kent State beat Cleveland State 67-58

CLEVELAND — Malique Jacobs had 18 points in Kent State's 67-58 victory against Cleveland State on Saturday. Jacobs added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (7-3), who raced out to an 11-1 lead and never trailed once. Reigning MAC Player of the Year Sincere Carry added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Miryne Thomas shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive

Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WKYC

Fashion Friday: Holiday party-style inspiration from Cleveland area boutiques

CLEVELAND — Whether you want to sparkle or shine, deciding what to wear during the holidays can be a challenge, but you don't have to look far for stand-out style. Here in Northeast Ohio, we have no shortage of great local boutiques that can help you put together the perfect holiday party look. Our 3News Style Contributor Hallie Abrams went to some of her favorite area shops and asked them to style a holiday party look that just might help inspire your next ensemble.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy