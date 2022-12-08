What’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after release from Russian prison, 2 inmates escape in Lorain, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Malique Jacobs had 18 points in Kent State's 67-58 victory against Cleveland State on Saturday. Jacobs added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (7-3), who raced out to an 11-1 lead and never trailed once. Reigning MAC Player of the Year Sincere Carry added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Miryne Thomas shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

