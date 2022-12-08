ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana sees increase in flu activity and deaths, including first pediatric death

Indiana reported its first pediatric flu death this season as flu cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The Indiana Department of Health has reported 24 influenza deaths this season, with 12 added in the past week. Hospitalizations have increased and Hoosiers going to the hospital with flu-like illnesses jumped by 15 percent in the last week.
More than $278M from opioid lawsuits could be heading to Indiana

Indiana could receive more than $278 million from national lawsuit settlements spurred by the ongoing opioid crisis. Indiana and other states accused CVS, Walgreens and Walmart of contributing to the crisis by not appropriately managing how they distributed prescription drugs. Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized tentative agreements and said the...
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job. Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday. The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.
