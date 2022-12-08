Notre Dame and 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain have decided to part ways, with the Michigan native announcing today that he has de-committed from the Irish class. Davis-Swain had taken multiple visits during the season, but he maintained he was solid to the Irish class. According to multiple sources, in recent weeks both sides seemed more willing to part ways with each other. There were things Davis-Swain and his camp were interested in that weren't what Notre Dame wanted, and the staff had already begun looking in other directions for players at that position.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO