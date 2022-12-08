Read full article on original website
Notre Dame and 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain have decided to part ways, with the Michigan native announcing today that he has de-committed from the Irish class. Davis-Swain had taken multiple visits during the season, but he maintained he was solid to the Irish class. According to multiple sources, in recent weeks both sides seemed more willing to part ways with each other. There were things Davis-Swain and his camp were interested in that weren't what Notre Dame wanted, and the staff had already begun looking in other directions for players at that position.
More than 600 adjunct professors and lecturers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago will become part of the school’s union following a Tuesday vote, doubling the size of the city’s first major museum union. The Art Institute of Chicago Workers United already represents about 600...
