ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Left Team After Demotion

View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons demoted Marcus Mariota on Thursday during their bye week, naming rookie Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback moving forward. By doing so, the team may have lost Mariota for the season entirely. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said Mariota is not...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit

Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face. The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stronger Following Bye?

The Washington Commanders are getting back into their groove after a relaxing bye week, one which saw their playoff positioning improve. The Commanders jumped up two spots in the NFC playoff picture after the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks both lost at home. Washington also saw a boost in...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports bumps Penn State commit J’ven Williams to five-star

With the start of the early signing period for the Class of 2023 coming up next week, it looks like Penn State will be signing a five-star offensive lineman. J'ven Williams picked up a fifth star on his recruiting profile on Tuesday in the updated 247Sports player rankings. Williams is the top-rated player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, and he committed to Penn State in February. Since then, Williams has made a couple of visits to Penn State and remained a steady force in the recruiting class, which continues to come together leading up to the early signing period....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Steelers Sign DT Jonathan Marshall From Jets Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Pittsburgh is looking for defensive line depth after Chris Wormley underwent knee surgery and will miss time. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't give a timetable on his possible return, or if there would be one this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City

The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports. Leach, who helped revolutionize football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, near the university. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy