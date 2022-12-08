Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
RIP to coach Mike Leach, perhaps the most influential figure in Big 12 football history
Big 12 football at the beginning was a running game-and-defense conference. Think about what was happening. In the final year of the Big Eight (1995). Nebraska won its second straight national championship with one of the greatest teams in college football history and averaged 399.8 rushing yards per game. In...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Left Team After Demotion
View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons demoted Marcus Mariota on Thursday during their bye week, naming rookie Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback moving forward. By doing so, the team may have lost Mariota for the season entirely. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said Mariota is not...
Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns
Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities. “I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year...
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 14?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
Cowboys Week 15 Power Rankings: Doubts on ‘Baffling Play-Calling’ & Pass Rush?
FRISCO - We're mere weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs and teams are doing their best in this last month of the season to battle for positioning within the top four seeds of each conference. Week 14 brought some scary moments for some of those teams, with...
Cowboys Scouting Report: T.Y. Hilton ‘Goes Deep,’ Says Coach Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys added veteran receiver and former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton to the roster in a move that is a win-win for the organization. Brought in to help "now," Hilton comes with little risk and high reward. With Dak Prescott and his offense averaging 27.7 points per game...
Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit
Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face. The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn...
Dexter Lawrence Challenges Teammates to Dig Deep With Postseason Berth on the Line
It's not quite as bold of a proclamation as in 2011 when safety Antrel Rolle challenged his teammates to put in more time preparing and pick up their game to help push the team into the playoffs that year en route to a Super bowl. But the message, this time...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stronger Following Bye?
The Washington Commanders are getting back into their groove after a relaxing bye week, one which saw their playoff positioning improve. The Commanders jumped up two spots in the NFC playoff picture after the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks both lost at home. Washington also saw a boost in...
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league. The Seattle...
Rookies, Kyler Murray Injury Help Desperate Patriots Keep Season Alive With Victory over Cardinals
With their season gasping for air Monday night in the desert, the desperate New England Patriots found life support by turning to new faces and relying on an old friend. An injury to Kyler Murray didn't hurt their cause, either. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals 13-7 early in the third quarter,...
247Sports bumps Penn State commit J’ven Williams to five-star
With the start of the early signing period for the Class of 2023 coming up next week, it looks like Penn State will be signing a five-star offensive lineman. J'ven Williams picked up a fifth star on his recruiting profile on Tuesday in the updated 247Sports player rankings. Williams is the top-rated player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, and he committed to Penn State in February. Since then, Williams has made a couple of visits to Penn State and remained a steady force in the recruiting class, which continues to come together leading up to the early signing period....
Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Report: Steelers Sign DT Jonathan Marshall From Jets Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Pittsburgh is looking for defensive line depth after Chris Wormley underwent knee surgery and will miss time. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't give a timetable on his possible return, or if there would be one this season.
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports. Leach, who helped revolutionize football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, near the university. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
