Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup entered its final four on Tuesday, as Argentina handily defeated Croatia 3-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's first semifinal match. Argentina will now play either France or Morocco in Sunday's final (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), while Croatia will play Saturday against the loser of the match between France and Morocco in the third-place game (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are in the hunt for FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Award
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss who should receive the Golden Boot Award following Argentina's win over Croatia. France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi are tied with five goals a piece. France plays Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi pushes Argentina past Croatia and into World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar — And so Lionel Messi will get his shot, the chance to give his legacy everything that could ever be asked of a soccer player, to move from greatness to true immortality. Once again, Messi was at the front and center of everything for Argentina in its...
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
World Cup Now: Argentina's adjustments pay off
Argentina defeated Croatia on Tuesday to earn its second World Cup final berth in the last three tournaments. Argentina kicked off the scoring in the first half when Julián Álvarez drew a foul in the box and earned a penalty kick in the 34'. Lionel Messi was able to knock it in to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. He also became the all-time leading goalscorer in Argentina's World Cup history. Just five minutes later, Álvarez was able to direct a touch into the back of the net, putting the Argentines up 2-0 going into the half.
Kylian Mbappé-Achraf Hakimi showdown could decide France-Morocco
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knows exactly what it's like to desperately want to crush a loved one's dream. That was the situation Lloris found himself in last weekend, when Les Bleus captain stared down his England counterpart, longtime club teammate and close friend Harry Kane late in the World Cup quarterfinal meeting between their nations. When Kane blazed what would've been a crucial equalizer for the Three Lions over the crossbar from the penalty spot, it marked easily the worst moment of his career. And nobody was happier than Lloris.
Croatia should return to World Cup contention, even without Luka Modrić
LUSAIL, Qatar — What Croatia has done here is extraordinary. A team from a tiny country with a population roughly the size of Oklahoma (3.9 million when you round up) battled its way into consecutive World Cup semifinals. Some of the biggest countries in the world — with stronger football cultures and resources — can’t say the same.
World Cup 2022 odds: Messi new favorite to win Golden Ball, tournament MVP
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi isn’t ceding any ground to France standout Kylian Mbappé in the World Cup Golden Boot odds market. Messi netted a penalty kick to open the scoring in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal rout of Croatia. He now stands tied with Mbappé for the most goals in this tournament at five.
Lionel Messi's World Cup résumé stands apart as he reaches second final
With Argentina earning a spot in the 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi now has a chance to bring home the one prize that has eluded him in one of the most storied careers in soccer history. In his five trips to the World Cup, Messi has led Argentina to...
