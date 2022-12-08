Argentina defeated Croatia on Tuesday to earn its second World Cup final berth in the last three tournaments. Argentina kicked off the scoring in the first half when Julián Álvarez drew a foul in the box and earned a penalty kick in the 34'. Lionel Messi was able to knock it in to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. He also became the all-time leading goalscorer in Argentina's World Cup history. Just five minutes later, Álvarez was able to direct a touch into the back of the net, putting the Argentines up 2-0 going into the half.

