The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas
In 1999, the Sooners' offensive coordinator left a play sheet on the field to be discovered by the Longhorns, causing "pandemonium" and nearly engineering an upset.
Oklahoma Hosted Key Targets, Commits Ahead of Early Signing Day
Brent Venables and his coaching staff continued to hit the recruiting trail hard this past weekend as Signing Day approaches.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brothers Dasan McCullough, an Indiana transfer, Daeh, a 4-star safety, commit to Sooners
Former Indiana outside linebacker Dasan McCullough announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday night, alongside his brother, Daeh, a 2023 safety recruit who flipped his commitment from Cincinnati. The brothers took visits to Norman last weekend. Their father, Deland, is the running backs coach at Notre Dame. A freshman for...
Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Finally Gets His Big News
Willis had career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards in his final collegiate season this year.
News On 6
OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness
Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma, Texas seeing 'growing sentiment' about earlier entry into the SEC, per report
Oklahoma and Texas may be arriving in the SEC earlier than expected, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The report suggests there’s momentum and growing sentiment about the move. There remain many obstacles for an early move, but the “climate is right” for the Sooners and Longhorns to exit the Big 12 after the 2023 season and begin play in the SEC in 2024, according to the report.
Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?
According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From High-Level 2023 Safety
Daeh McCullough flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Oklahoma on Monday night.
Oklahoma football: Should Oklahoma get half the credit for Caleb Williams’ Heisman win?
What a great many Oklahoma football fans feared and in a small sort of way celebrated became painful reality on Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. Former Oklahoma Sooner Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most coveted individual prize. The former...
Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to On3's portal tracker, West entered the portal on Dec. 5 and is undecided on his next destination.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
Heritage Hall football player Jerrod Williams is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
By Buck Ringgold In the highest-scoring 11-man football state championship game of all time, one player made a big impact. Not with offense, though, but rather on defense and special teams. Heritage Hall freshman defensive back Jerrod Williams finished with nine tackles - eight of those solo ...
Washington and Fairview Claim Final State Championships in High School Football
The final two high school football state championship games were played on Saturday at UCO in Edmond.
Del City, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
