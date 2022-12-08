Wheels up! Passenger air service coming to Las Cruces International Airport in 2023

LAS CRUCES - Next month, you'll be able to fly in a passenger airplane in and out of the Las Cruces airport for the first time in nearly two decades.

Advanced Airlines, more commonly referred to as Advanced Air, will offer passenger air service from Las Cruces International Airport starting in January 2023, the city stated in a news release. In a Facebook post, the airport reported Monday, Jan. 16 as the date service will start.

The city recently finalized a two-year contract with Advanced Air to provide seven weekly flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque — two flights on Mondays and Fridays and one flight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

According to the city, Advanced Air primarily utilizes the Beechcraft Super King Air 350. The twin-engine aircraft has a capacity of nine passengers.

“Passenger air service has been missing from Las Cruces for nearly 20 years,” said Andy Hume, Administrator of the Las Cruces International Airport. “This new service will help business travelers and opens travel options to connecting flights out of Albuquerque.

The airport would like to explore the possibility of adding passenger air service to Santa Fe, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, the city stated in the news release.

“We’re excited about the possibilities and that this new venture will focus more attention on the airport, the growth potential we have and especially with the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park," Hume said.

The Las Cruces International Airport last had passenger air service in 2005 with Mesa Airlines. Between the late 1940s and 2005, 11 airlines provided commercial passenger service there.

Advanced Air, based in Hawthorne, Calif., is already in some New Mexico airports, including providing service between Silver City and Albuquerque, between Silver City and Phoenix, and between Gallup and Phoenix.

The two-year contract includes $1,750,000 in funding each year from the Rural Air Service Enhancement grant through the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the city stated in a news release. The contract requires the city to provide $175,000 annually during the two-year contract.

The city has been working for the past year to secure an passenger air service vendor.

A year ago, Hume told the Sun-News the hour-long plane rides to and from Las Cruces and Albuquerque — about 225 miles apart by interstate — would likely be the first established and would be an "easy win," since he said there are a plethora of companies that do business in New Mexico's two largest cities.

Hume said an estimated 18,000 trips a year occur between the two cities by any mode of transportation. With intrastate air service, he said the airport expects to pick up a portion of that existing demand.

Currently, most Las Cruces-area residents travel to El Paso, Texas, for passenger air service.

Others are reading:

Lucas Peerman can be reached at lpeerman@lcsun-news.com or @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.