ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Sen. Lankford calls on President Biden for answers after Griner release

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syP6x_0jc8G49o00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is weighing in about the release of American Brittney Griner.

Griner, who has been serving time in a Russian penal colony after she was convicted of drug charges, was released Thursday morning.

Griner’s freedom was exchanged for Russian prisoner and arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as “The Merchant of Death.”

Griner was released while U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody.

Sen. Lankford shared a video on Twitter, sharing his anger that Whelan was not freed in the exchange.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, Again

President Joe Biden visits Phoenix, Arizona but ignores the southern borderPhoto byTwitter. President Joe Biden is visiting a border state but has no plans to visit the southern border. Since October, under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, he has bussed 2,043 migrants on 57 buses according to Axios. Ducey followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott when he started bussing migrants to the Washington capital to show President Biden the issues he was dealing with.
ARIZONA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"Like a little elementary school child": Trump dumped by spiritual adviser as evangelicals turn

Key evangelical figures who once backed former President Donald Trump withdrew their support after he announced his third White House bid on Tuesday. One televangelist, who served as a spiritual adviser to the former president and once said he was "a supernatural answer to prayer," changed his tune, telling supporters that Trump acts like a "little elementary schoolchild" and that his juvenile focus on minor issues was stopping him from achieving larger goals.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again

It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
FLORIDA STATE
AZFamily

President Biden says why he won't visit the border during Arizona trip

The Taiwan-based company announced Tuesday it would be building a second facility in Phoenix, investing billions of dollars. President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix, exits Air Force One on Luke Air Force Base. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. President Biden arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Some Republicans praise Trump's on-message 2024 announcement, Democrats say ex-commander unfit for office

Republicans and Democrats offered sharply different responses on Tuesday to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would mount a third campaign for the White House in 2024. Some Republicans praised Trump for delivering a succinctly on-message announcement speech focusing on the economy and ethics reform. "If President Trump continues...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
109K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy