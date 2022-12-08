Sen. Lankford calls on President Biden for answers after Griner release

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is weighing in about the release of American Brittney Griner.

Griner, who has been serving time in a Russian penal colony after she was convicted of drug charges, was released Thursday morning.

Griner’s freedom was exchanged for Russian prisoner and arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as “The Merchant of Death.”

Griner was released while U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody.

Sen. Lankford shared a video on Twitter, sharing his anger that Whelan was not freed in the exchange.

