Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Marathon man arrested for striking individual
A Marathon man was arrested late last week for striking an individual, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that on Dec. 8, the county sheriff’s officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the village of Marathon. Jacob K. Foster, 19, struck...
localsyr.com
Van Buren man accused of killing his mother indicted by grand jury
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Van Buren man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother in their Village Green condo nearly one week ago, has been indicted by an Onondaga County Grand Jury. Daniel Chilson (43) was scheduled to appear in the town of Van Buren court...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
wxhc.com
Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop
Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
Utica man accused of causing 12K worth of damage to car
You Re, 42 of Utica received felony charges after allegedly using a metal pipe to cause over 12K of damage to a car on November 17.
WKTV
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
55-year-old man drowns in Oneida County after going for ATV ride, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man drowned in an Oneida County creek after an ATV accident, troopers said. Michael R. Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return home, according to a news release from the state police. Ingersoll’s ATV was located overturned on a...
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
WKTV
Utica man accused of using metal pipe to cause $12K worth of damage to vehicle
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly causing $12,000 worth of damage to someone else's vehicle in mid-November. Utica police arrested You Re, 42, on Dec. 9 and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief. Re is accused of using a metal pipe to smash the windows...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Arrest Cortlandville Man After House Break-In
On Sunday, December 4th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. Through an investigation by the officer’s, it was found that 37 year old Michael A. Grossi of Cortlandville, unlawfully entered the residence where he then damaged numerous items inside the house and stole property from the residence before leaving the scene.
WKTV
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
