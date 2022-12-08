Good morning. One of the practices that college football writers like to undertake in the interim between bowl selections and the actual game is to rank every matchup, 1-41. Man, 41 bowl games! That almost equals the number of linebackers WSU will be missing next Saturday! But while a WSU player or nine just couldn’t find the gumption to suit up with teammates one last time in front of a national audience - Fresno QB Jake Haener ain’t skipping out, by the way - in pursuit of an eight win season (no small feat in Pullman), the L.A. Bowl appears to be one of the more highly-rated games.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO