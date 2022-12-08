ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cougcenter.com

Cougs land trio of commits on Monday

While Washington State is preparing for a bowl game this weekend against Fresno State, head coach Jake Dickert and company have not forgotten about recruiting. Three future Cougs committed to play in the Crimson and Gray on Monday. Nathan Gates out of Huntington Beach, California, Leo Pulalasi from Lakewood, Washington, and Kapena Gushiken from Saddleback College in Southern California all announced their intentions to sign with the Cougs.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

How good a matchup is the LA Bowl?

Good morning. One of the practices that college football writers like to undertake in the interim between bowl selections and the actual game is to rank every matchup, 1-41. Man, 41 bowl games! That almost equals the number of linebackers WSU will be missing next Saturday! But while a WSU player or nine just couldn’t find the gumption to suit up with teammates one last time in front of a national audience - Fresno QB Jake Haener ain’t skipping out, by the way - in pursuit of an eight win season (no small feat in Pullman), the L.A. Bowl appears to be one of the more highly-rated games.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy