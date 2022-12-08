ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Live Updates: Tornado Causes Damage In Wayne, Okla.

--- 5:35 a.m. Update: Tornado warnings have been issued/extended for the following counties: Pottawatomie, McClain, Garvin and Cleveland. 5:21 a.m. Update: Tornado warning has been extended for McClain County. Tornado warning issued for Cleveland County. --- 5:02 a.m. Update: Flash flood warnings issued for Grady, McClain, Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties.
WAYNE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

School Resource Officer Combats Hoax Threat In Stillwater School

While schools across Oklahoma dealt with hoax swatting calls last week, one school resource officer in Stillwater took matters into his own hands. Officer Jared Noles said he could tell something was off right off the bat at Stillwater Junior High School. "I didn't hear anything, noo yelling, no screaming...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions. According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating

Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting

Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer. Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

