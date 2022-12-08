Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
News On 6
Live Updates: Tornado Causes Damage In Wayne, Okla.
--- 5:35 a.m. Update: Tornado warnings have been issued/extended for the following counties: Pottawatomie, McClain, Garvin and Cleveland. 5:21 a.m. Update: Tornado warning has been extended for McClain County. Tornado warning issued for Cleveland County. --- 5:02 a.m. Update: Flash flood warnings issued for Grady, McClain, Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
News On 6
School Resource Officer Combats Hoax Threat In Stillwater School
While schools across Oklahoma dealt with hoax swatting calls last week, one school resource officer in Stillwater took matters into his own hands. Officer Jared Noles said he could tell something was off right off the bat at Stillwater Junior High School. "I didn't hear anything, noo yelling, no screaming...
KOKI FOX 23
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
News On 6
Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023
A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
News On 6
Memorial For Oklahoman Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting On Friday
A memorial for the Oklahoma who died in the deadly Colorado night club shooting last month is being held this week. Daniel Davis Aston's Celebration of life will be this Friday, December 16th at 5 p.m. inside the All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
KOCO
Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Execution Delayed Due To Federal Lawsuit
A man sentenced to death in Oklahoma will no be executed on Thursday as his death sentence is now a topic of a federal lawsuit. John Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Tulsa woman Mary Bowles in 1999. Hanson is in federal custody in Louisiana and the Justice Department...
KOKI FOX 23
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
News On 6
Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions. According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
News On 6
Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating
Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
News On 6
OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting
Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer. Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
