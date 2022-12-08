Read full article on original website
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay
5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022
Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay
There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
Samantha Honors Army Veteran Boyfriend And Duke Energy Employee
Samantha honors Army Veteran boyfriend and Duke Energy employee for Military Monday this week. Spencer got out of the Army around 9 years ago and then went to work for SunStar. He then went to work for Duke Energy and has been there for the past three years. When he was in the Army he worked on helicopters.
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Cheap Scratch Off & The Retailer Is Also A Big Winner
Christmas came early for a man in Florida who spent a rather profitable $30 on a scratch-off game bought in the Tampa area. He became a big lottery winner, scratching $15 million on the 300X THE CASH ticket. The 42-year-old is Ryan Doddridge and he's the trustee of the Doddridge...
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
Fresh Christmas Tree Lots In Tampa Bay Area
Fresh Christmas Tree Lots In Tampa Bay Area. Here’s where to find a nice fresh Christmas Trees in the Tampa Bay area. Everybody loves walking the lots with the family and finding that perfect tree. Many of the trees from out of state are from Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Yep, there are some nice tree farms in Florida, but conditions are much better north of us for growing a Christmas tree. Source Patch.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area. According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:. The top five most popular male dogs names are:. Max. Cooper. Milo. Winston.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Sugar Hill remains top choice for St. Pete faith leader on Tropicana Field redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in St. Petersburg said they believe it's a chance to honor the community displaced when Tropicana Field was built. Sugar Hill Community Partners is still the top choice of the four developers for Bishop Manuel L. Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A fast-growing restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's opened its newest Florida location in Port St. Lucie.
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
