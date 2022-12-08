Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO