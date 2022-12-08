ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022

Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay

There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Samantha Honors Army Veteran Boyfriend And Duke Energy Employee

Samantha honors Army Veteran boyfriend and Duke Energy employee for Military Monday this week. Spencer got out of the Army around 9 years ago and then went to work for SunStar. He then went to work for Duke Energy and has been there for the past three years. When he was in the Army he worked on helicopters.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Fresh Christmas Tree Lots In Tampa Bay Area

Fresh Christmas Tree Lots In Tampa Bay Area. Here’s where to find a nice fresh Christmas Trees in the Tampa Bay area. Everybody loves walking the lots with the family and finding that perfect tree. Many of the trees from out of state are from Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Yep, there are some nice tree farms in Florida, but conditions are much better north of us for growing a Christmas tree. Source Patch.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area. According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:. The top five most popular male dogs names are:. Max. Cooper. Milo. Winston.
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

