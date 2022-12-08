Read full article on original website
Teenager arrested by Omaha police in relation to death of 62-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday in relation to the death of a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31. The teenager faces charges of accessory to a felony (murder). On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
kfornow.com
Endangered Missing Advisory For 82 Year Old Omaha Man
Dr. Mark Rousseau (NE State Patrol) (KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, 82 year old, Dr. Mark Rousseau, a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with white hair, white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue Jeans, L.L Bean Dark brown jacket.
KETV.com
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
Kearney Hub
Papillion man killed in US 77 crash near Davey, Lancaster County sheriff says
A 24-year-old Papillion man died early Friday morning after his pickup truck slid off U.S. 77 and rolled into the median, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Friday. Free had been headed north on the...
News Channel Nebraska
KETV.com
Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
KETV.com
Council Bluffs woman arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a bank from the drive thru
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A woman was arrested in Council Bluffs after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the drive thru lane. Around 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the First National Bank, located near S 25th Street and West Broadway, for a possible robbery in progress, authorities said.
KETV.com
Trial ordered for man accused of driving into a Halloween crowd on an Omaha street
Dontavius Levering, shot by police when he allegedly drove through a barricade on Halloween, was ordered to stand trial during a preliminary hearing Monday in Douglas County District Court. Levering faces charges of attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. On Halloween, Levering allegedly drove...
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
klkntv.com
24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
KETV.com
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
