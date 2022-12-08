ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
BELLEVUE, NE
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Endangered Missing Advisory For 82 Year Old Omaha Man

Dr. Mark Rousseau (NE State Patrol) (KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, 82 year old, Dr. Mark Rousseau, a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with white hair, white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue Jeans, L.L Bean Dark brown jacket.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

West Omaha man found dead in Cass County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident

Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Villisca Man arrested on Warrant

(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
VILLISCA, IA
klkntv.com

24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy