The trial for an East Naples man accused of targeting police and storming the U.S. Capitol has been delayed until February. Christopher Worrell was supposed to be in federal court Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The trial has been delayed until no later than February 2023, as Worrell claims he is physically unfit to stand trial because of medical conditions. The government reluctantly granted Worrell’s request for the postponement.

NAPLES, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO