Read full article on original website
Related
Trio arrested after trying to illegally purchase three-wheeled motorcycle
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio drove from Miami in an attempt to illegally buy a three-wheeled motorcycle on Friday. The manager of the Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft store located at 3441 Colonial Boulevard became suspicious and alerted Fort Myers Police Department. According to FMPD, Juana Villa-Poey, presented...
10NEWS
Naples man accused of trying to escape from deputies by swimming across canal
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies say a 30-year-old man swam across a canal to get away from law enforcement as they tried to make a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Naples. Authorities encountered Aurelio Reyes when they clocked his pickup truck going 77 miles per hour in...
10NEWS
2 arrested in Lee County narcotics operation that seized $1.1 million
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive narcotics operation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $1.1 million in cash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced. Dubbed "Operation Narco Navidad," the agency was able to also recover two kilos of cocaine and a gun, in addition to the hefty amount of cash.
Authorities search for Fort Myers lottery ticket thieves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two women who stole numerous lottery tickets from a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The two women pictured were caught on camera attempting to cash in those stolen lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven at 11700 S on Cleveland Avenue. Authorities are...
Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples Jan. 6 riot suspect’s trial delayed until February
The trial for an East Naples man accused of targeting police and storming the U.S. Capitol has been delayed until February. Christopher Worrell was supposed to be in federal court Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The trial has been delayed until no later than February 2023, as Worrell claims he is physically unfit to stand trial because of medical conditions. The government reluctantly granted Worrell’s request for the postponement.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-75 in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he lost control while driving on I-75 near mile marker 68 in Collier County. The motorcyclist tried to change from the right lane into the left lane, where he then lost control, and the motorcycle overturned onto its side.
Fugitive Friday: December 9
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Chen Feraro – accused of obscene communications with who he thought was a minor female. 2. Rafael Ramirez –...
Man arrested after pointing a gun inside Fort Myers restaurant
Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said pointed a rifle at patrons in a North Fort Myers restaurant.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Alley
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was traveling east in the right lane of Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 just before 3 p.m. He attempted to change into the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its side. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of the road.
After DNA evidence returns, arrest in gruesome North Port stabbing death
The North Port Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case after months of investigation.
North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”. On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued. A pregnant woman...
Detectives searching for duo accused of stealing from Walmart in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are searching for a pair of thieves accused of stealing from a Walmart in Collier County. If you recognize these people, you can email: [email protected] or call 239-252-9105.
U.S. Postal Inspector alerts deputies to suspicious packages nets drug arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to explain "Operation Narco Navida" during a press conference on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash
Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning. Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person hospitalized after crash at Tice intersection
One person was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash at an intersection in Tice. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a crash at the intersection of Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. led to one person being transported to the hospital. A child was involved...
WINKNEWS.com
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
WINKNEWS.com
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
Comments / 0