Lee County, FL

10NEWS

2 arrested in Lee County narcotics operation that seized $1.1 million

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive narcotics operation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $1.1 million in cash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced. Dubbed "Operation Narco Navidad," the agency was able to also recover two kilos of cocaine and a gun, in addition to the hefty amount of cash.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples Jan. 6 riot suspect’s trial delayed until February

The trial for an East Naples man accused of targeting police and storming the U.S. Capitol has been delayed until February. Christopher Worrell was supposed to be in federal court Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The trial has been delayed until no later than February 2023, as Worrell claims he is physically unfit to stand trial because of medical conditions. The government reluctantly granted Worrell’s request for the postponement.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: December 9

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Chen Feraro – accused of obscene communications with who he thought was a minor female. 2. Rafael Ramirez –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Alley

A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was traveling east in the right lane of Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 just before 3 p.m. He attempted to change into the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its side. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of the road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning. Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person hospitalized after crash at Tice intersection

One person was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash at an intersection in Tice. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a crash at the intersection of Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. led to one person being transported to the hospital. A child was involved...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL

